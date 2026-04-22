The Anambra state government has partnered with Flutterwave to enhance digital payments and expand e-commerce infrastructure

Governor Soludo said the partnership aims to connect local businesses to national and global markets through this collaboration

The governor added that the partnership focuses on empowering small businesses and driving growth in Anambra's digital economy

Awka, Anambra state - The Anambra state government has announced a partnership with fintech firm Flutterwave to expand digital payments and e-commerce infrastructure.

The partnership, according to a statement released on Wednesday, April 22, is aimed at scaling e-commerce activities, strengthening digital payments, and broadening market access for businesses across the state.

Chukwuma Soludo partners Flutterwave to boost digital payments and online trade in Anambra. Photo credit: Anambra state government

Source: Twitter

Soludo shares details of partnership with Flutterwave

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, in the statement, described the collaboration as a strategic move to formalise and grow Anambra’s emerging e-commerce ecosystem, noting that the initiative is designed to unlock new opportunities for traders, artisans, and small business owners.

According to him, the partnership is expected to connect local enterprises to wider national and global markets, enabling seamless transactions and improved digital participation for MSMEs operating across commercial hubs such as Onitsha, Nnewi, and Awka.

He noted that Flutterwave, led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Gbenga 'GB' Agboola, has continued to distinguish itself as one of Africa’s most influential fintech innovators, building payment infrastructure that is widely used across continents and strengthening Africa’s position in global digital commerce.

“Flutterwave has demonstrated how homegrown technology can solve real African challenges at scale. This collaboration is about empowering our people to transact, grow, and compete beyond borders,” the governor was quoted as saying.

He further explained that the initiative will focus on digitising payment systems for small businesses, integrating logistics with payment platforms, and onboarding more traders onto online marketplaces to improve efficiency and market reach.

Soludo sends message to members of Anambra diaspora

The governor added that the state government is committed to providing the enabling infrastructure for young entrepreneurs, stating that “government is laying the foundation so our youths can build and scale their ideas without barriers.”

He also extended an invitation to members of the Anambra diaspora, encouraging them to tap into the state’s expanding digital opportunities and invest in its growing technology-driven economy.

The Anambra state government said it is, with the latest collaboration, positioning itself as a key digital commerce hub in Nigeria, leveraging innovation to connect local businesses to international markets “one transaction at a time.”

Meanwhile, Flutterwave has been globally known for driving significant transformation in Africa’s fintech space, particularly through its cross-border payment solutions that enable businesses to operate more competitively in the global digital economy.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo says the new deal with Flutterwave will help artisans, entrepreneurs and small businesses compete in Nigeria’s growing digital economy. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

"You ain’t seen nothing yet," Soludo tells Anambra people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Soludo expressed gratitude to the people of Anambra following his re-election.

The governor said the renewed mandate is both a victory and a historic moment for the state.

“We applied for this job. You employed us four years ago. What I can say, as we stated throughout the campaign, is that you have not seen anything yet. Like the Americans would say, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet', " he said, promising to perform even better in his second term.

Source: Legit.ng