President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Awka, Anambra state, on Thursday, May 8, to commission some projects completed by Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Deputy Speaker of the house of representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, among others, all witnessed the commissioning

During the commissioning of the New Government House, Tinubu congratulated Soludo and the people of Anambra, describing infrastructure as the backbone of development

Awka, Anambra state - President Bola Tinubu has applauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state.

As reported on Thursday, May 8, by Vanguard, President Tinubu lauded Governor Soludo for 'his visionary leadership and infrastructural development' in Anambra state.

Tinubu, who arrived in Anambra on Thursday, May 8, to inaugurate several major projects executed by the Soludo administration, expressed his admiration for the governor’s achievements.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu described Soludo as his ally.

He said:

“I am honoured to be here. I commend my friend, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who is a visionary and competent leader for the work he has been doing in Anambra state."

Tinubu added:

“As your president, I’ve always said and I’m saying the same thing now, in our national anthem, we sing and praise our founding fathers that ‘Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood, we stand.

“We will continue to be brothers, we are one family, a single family, diverse, living in the same house called Nigeria. We are only staying in different rooms. Our diversity must lead to prosperity, we must work together.”

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu landed at the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, Anambra state, around noon and was welcomed by an entourage that included Soludo, his deputy Onyekachukwu Ibezim, members of the Anambra house of assembly, and other heavyweights in the state.

Wearing the traditional Igbo Akwete attire, President Tinubu was accompanied by his National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; governors Hope Uzodimma of Imo and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Enugu state Governor, Peter Mbah; minister of works, Dave Umahi, and other dignitaries.

Some of the projects President Tinubu unveiled include the new Anambra state Government House; he also commissioned the Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy, located within Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and the Solution Fun City in the state.

Tinubu bags chieftaincy title in Anambra

Meanwhile, President Tinubu was honoured with the chieftaincy title of Dike si mba Anambra by the traditional rulers of the state.

The title, which translates to “warrior from the Diaspora,” was conferred on the President by the chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Ogalagidi, Eze Iweka III), at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka on Thursday, May 8.

During the ceremony, Igwe Iweka explained that the title was presented in recognition of Tinubu’s contributions to Nigeria.

Guardian quoted Iweka as saying:

“This is a title from all the royal fathers in the 179 communities of Anambra State. It is called Dike si mba Anambra, meaning ‘warrior from the Diaspora,’ and it acknowledges your good works across the country.

“We welcome you to Anambra and salute you for honouring our invitation. Your efforts in governance are positively impacting all parts of the country.”

The traditional ruler also highlighted the infrastructure development, such as critical roads, including those linking the Second Niger Bridge, as part of Tinubu’s legacy in governance.

APGA adopts Tinubu for 2027 presidential election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Soludo announced that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has officially adopted President Tinubu as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Governor Soludo further emphasised that APGA and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would work together, as both parties share a common belief in 'progressivism'.

