President Bola Ahmed Tinubu allocated N10 billion for Ebola emergency funding and preparedness initiatives

A Presidential Task Force on Ebola will oversee disease response strategies and coordination efforts

States with international borders must submit plans for Ebola screening and intervention measures

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the immediate release of N10 billion as emergency intervention funding for Ebola.

Tinubu also approved the establishment of a Presidential Task Force on Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats.

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said the Presidential Task Force on Ebola will be chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Onanuga said members of the task force will be drawn from relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and State representatives.

He explained that the N10 billion fund will strengthen the operational preparedness of the National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

According to Onanuga, the fund will also support critical national public health emergency response activities.

This was contained in a statement issued via Onaniga’s X handle 1956 on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Tinubu’s approval followed a stakeholder meeting convened to review Nigeria’s preparedness and develop strategies against the possible importation of Ebola into the country.

Onanuga further stated that Tinubu also directed all States hosting international airports and international border corridors, as well as relevant MDAs, to submit their plans, funding requirements, and intervention needs for consideration and coordinated implementation.

“The President mandated that the advisory group consult with security, diplomatic, and aviation bodies with a view to regulating flights from affected and designated high-risk countries.

“The Task Force is further directed to designate specific airports or terminals for high-risk flights to enable controlled screening and isolation procedures, and to consider adjusting flight timings to minimise interaction between high-risk passengers and others.”

Nigerians react to Tinubu's action to Ebola threat

@Sah_Uthmna

Big thanks to Mr. President @officialABAT for the swift response! This proactive step is a testament to Mr. President's commitment to protecting Nigerians from public health threats. Kudos, sir! Let’s all stay vigilant. #EbolaResponse #NigeriaFirst #PBAT

@neptunejewel

Good move, but hoping d d fund will not be looted ... while another probe will now be set up.

@korey_101

Thanks to Mr President for taking proper action against EBOLA before it entered our country through the Neighboring Countries, and I hope the fund will be released on time to secure all the necessary assistance and support to prevent the outbreak of EBOLA in Nigeria.

@thenaijagooner

Make una monitor this money well. Make them no go chop am. Put down serious oversight and proper preparedness, please. Ebola is a very deadly virus.

FG gives fresh update as Ebola returns

Recall that the federal government assured Nigerians that no confirmed Ebola case had been recorded in the country.

Health authorities have intensified surveillance and emergency preparedness following outbreaks reported in parts of East Africa.

Hospitals and laboratories have been placed on alert as officials strengthen screening and public awareness nationwide.

States at high risk of Ebola infection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria placed 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory on heightened Ebola alert following renewed outbreaks in East and Central Africa.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) warned that international travel and others have raised the risk of importation.

Although no case has been confirmed in Nigeria, health authorities stress that rapid detection and preparedness are critical to preventing spread.

Source: Legit.ng