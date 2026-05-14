The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned six-hour power outage in Ogun State on Thursday, May 14, 2026

The outage will affect McPherson, University, and Ogunmakin communities as engineers carry out scheduled transformer maintenance

TCN says the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring the reliability of the transmission network

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed a scheduled six-hour power outage that will affect several communities in Ogun State on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

According to TCN’s statement released on its official X handle, the outage is due to planned maintenance on the 40MVA 132/33KV power transformer at the McPherson Transmission Substation.

TCN conducts transformer maintenance as Ogun communities experience six-hour power outage. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to PUNCH, the exercise will run between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., during which engineers will carry out preventive routine checks to ensure the transformer continues to operate efficiently and reliably.

Areas affected by the outage

As a result of the maintenance, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) will be unable to supply electricity to customers in:

- McPherson

- University

- Ogunmakin

TCN’s statement on service delivery

The General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, explained:

“The maintenance exercise is to enable TCN crew to undertake preventive routine checks on the transformer to ensure continued optimal performance. Consequently, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) will be unable to supply electricity to its customers in McPherson, University, and Ogunmakin during the period of the maintenance.”

TCN emphasised that the planned work is necessary to improve service delivery and reduce the risk of unexpected faults on the transmission network.

The company has apologised to residents and businesses affected by the temporary interruption, urging consumers to bear with the inconvenience while the maintenance is completed.

About TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is the government-owned firm responsible for electricity transmission across Nigeria. It operates and maintains the national grid, ensuring that power generated by electricity producers is delivered to distribution companies for onward supply to homes and businesses.

TCN plays a crucial role in stabilising the grid, reducing faults, and improving service delivery through regular maintenance and upgrades. With its headquarters in Abuja, the company manages transmission substations and lines nationwide.

Its mission is to provide reliable, efficient, and sustainable electricity transmission services that support Nigeria’s growing energy needs.

Ogun State residents face outage while engineers ensure transformer reliability. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

NERC prepares to increase electricity tarriff

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians may face higher electricity tariffs soon, as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) indicated it is reviewing electricity tariffs across all customer bands due to increasing operational costs in the sector.

In a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, May 11, NERC assured electricity consumers that any tariff adjustment planned is for better electricity service and customer rights. The development has come as a concern among electricity consumers who are already battling increasing costs of living, inflation and a persistent epileptic power supply in the country.

Recall that in April 2024, the NERC raised the electricity tariff for Band A customers from about N68/kWh to over N225/kWh, an increase of over 240%. About 15% of electricity consumers fall under Band A and are expected to receive at least 20 hours of daily electricity supply.

Source: Legit.ng