Covenant University announces Oyedepo's scholarship for 2026/2027 session

Covenant University has announced an update on the David Oyedepo Foundation scholarship for new students

The announcement revealed who could apply for the scholarship and the available courses for both Covenant and Landmark Universities

Those who came across the post reacted to the announcement about the scholarship, and some made further enquiries

Covenant University has announced the commencement of applications for the David Oyedepo Foundation scholarship.

The scholarship is open to prospective students of the institution for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Covenant University has announced the David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship for the 2026/2027 session. Photo: Covenant University

Source: UGC

Covenant University announces 2026/2027 postgraduate admission

On the Covenant University Facebook page, the flier containing the announcement was shared.

The school announced the requirements and called for persons to apply, stating that the portal has been opened.

According to the announcement, the scholarship has been opened to new programmes that were recently added to the university curriculum.

The Facebook post partly read:

"EXCITING NEWS FOR PROSPECTIVE STUDENTS! The David Oyedepo Foundation is pleased to announce that the scholarship portal is officially OPEN for new programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session!"

Covenant University is owned by the Living Faith Church worldwide, founded by Bishop David Oyedepo. The church also owns Landmark University.

According to the announcement, the fully funded scholarship was open to some new courses in both universities.

It added:

"Fully funded scholarship opportunities are now available for newly approved courses at both Covenant University and Landmark University."

Courses available for Covenant University are Law and Medicine & Surgery. For Landmark University, the approved courses include Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Public Health, Nursing Science, Criminology and Security Studies and Telecommunication Science.

Sharing how to apply, the announcement added:

"How to Apply: Click the link below to submit your application today: https://bit.ly/DOF2026Scholarship. Don't miss this life-changing opportunity."

See the Facebook post below:

Legit.ng did checks on the application instructions, which revealed some rules and guides surrounding the application.

According to the information, the scholarship covered Full Academic fees for a maximum of 5 years. (In accordance with the University's stipulated time for the duration of the chosen course).

It read:

"The Scholarship does not cover travel allowances, feeding allowances, medical/Health Insurance or allowance, and any other fees outside university-generated academic fees for a course at any level."

The David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship Programme is open to Young Africans who are citizens and permanent residents of any African Nation, between the ages of 16 and 25 at the time of application submission, and are eligible to receive a Nigerian student visa.

Reactions trail Oyedepo's scholarship at Covenant University

JoJo Ofor

"Thanks a lot papa Oyedepo God bless you for this."

Jennifer James Mary

"How can I be part of this?"

Covenant University announces Oyedepo's scholarship for 2026/2027 session. Photo: Covenant University

Source: Facebook

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng