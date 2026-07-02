Adeniyi Adeyemi asserted his readiness to clear his name amid allegations of fraud and controversy over a non-existent agency

The alleged DG of a fake agency claimed targeted attacks from government officials after refusing to comply with bribery demands

On the other hand, Nigerians, while reacting, called for deeper investigation into Adeyemi's background as media coverage remains limited

Adeniyi Adeyemi, the man at the centre of the controversy over the 'Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), who claimed to be the director general of the controversial agency, has expressed his readiness to clear his name in the face of the law.

For months, Adeyemi has paraded himself as the DG of the disputed agency with photos of him with prominent figures in the country circulating online. However, the presidency has denied giving him any appointment and said the agency did not exist, as a lawsuit has been filed against him amid the controversy.

Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi expresses readiness to face the law Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The alleged fake DG had accused Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and other senior government officials of moving to frustrate his activities following his refusal to comply with some orders to give bribes.

While speaking in an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, July 2, Adeyemi said he was ready to face the law, “definitely, sir. If I’m wrong, let the court of law do that, and if I’m right, let the court of law do that; do the right thing.”

He denied the allegation of fraud and insisted that “since the matter is in the court, let the court of competent jurisdiction vindicate me because I’m ready to clear my name.”

The accused person also did not respond to a question on funding the salaries of the over 300 persons reportedly working with the agency, insisting that everything will be revealed in court.

Medley posited that the cabals in Tinubu's government are responsible for the controversy:

"One of the APC Vuvuzela came out to say there's no Cabal in Tinubu's government, as it was during Late Buhari's tenure. Is this still valid, or do we now have Cabals? How many other ministries are currently operating with their own budget that we currently don't know of? Questions."

Mr Papito faulted the presidency for the growth of the controversy:

"Bayo Onanuga and Tinubu want to throw Adeyemi under the bus because the fraud has come open."

Wale Ibrahim urged the media to publish more details of Adeyemi:

"I think our media houses need to be doing better than they have so far. This issue is about 72hrs out by now; I’d expect the public to know a lot more about Mr Adeyemi’s background. His educational, professional, biz, lifestyle, etc. will help people to understand his personality."

Gpkings said Adeyemi is wise:

"The man is wise. The man will expose so many things if Gbajabiamila and other cabals are not careful. I love the fact that he doesn't want to give any hint so they don't go looking for a way to defend themselves or mutilate information."

See the video of Adeyemi on X here:

Source: Legit.ng