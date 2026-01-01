APC chieftain Prince Paul Ikonne had urged Abians to hold the Alex Otti led Labour Party administration accountable in 2026 through active civic engagement

An All Progressives Congress chieftain in Abia State, Prince Paul Ikonne, has urged residents to enter 2026 with resolve and civic courage by demanding accountability from the Labour Party led administration of Governor Alex Otti.

Ikonne said citizens must actively question those in power and insist on transparent governance that delivers measurable impact.

He placed particular focus on the role of local government councils, arguing that meaningful development in Abia cannot occur without allowing councils to function independently and effectively.

Ikonne calls for citizen vigilance

The former Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority made the call in a New Year message he personally signed on Thursday. He described Abians as resilient and resourceful people whose aspirations require leadership rooted in responsibility rather than rhetoric.

“As the dawn of this new year breaks, I stand with every Abian, filled with hope and determination. Abia is a land blessed with industrious people, rich culture, and boundless potential. Yet, we know that greatness is not achieved by words alone, it is built through action, accountability, and leadership that serves the people first,” Ikonne said.

He encouraged residents to engage governance constructively and refuse to remain passive observers. According to him, public accountability begins when citizens insist on fairness, openness and responsiveness from elected leaders.

“In this 2026, I encourage every Abian to rise with courage and ask the right questions of those in power. Let us demand transparency, accountability, fairness, and a government that listens to its citizens,” he added.

Demand for functional local councils

Ikonne said local governments remain the foundation of grassroots development and should not be sidelined. He maintained that councils are better positioned to respond to daily community needs and deliver essential services when they operate without undue interference.

“One critical step toward progress is allowing our Local Government Authorities to function freely and effectively. Local governments are the closest to the people; they are the engines of grassroots development,” he said.

He linked effective local governance to improved infrastructure, education, healthcare delivery and employment opportunities across communities. Ikonne warned that weakening councils ultimately slows progress and deepens hardship at the grassroots.

Message to Otti, Abians

The APC chieftain directly appealed to Governor Otti to prioritise democratic practice at the local level. “I call on governor Alex Otti to honor this responsibility in the new year. Let our councils breathe again, let democracy flourish at the grassroots, and let Abians feel the impact of governance in their daily lives,” he said.

While extending New Year greetings, Ikonne expressed optimism about Abia’s future. He said progress would come through empowering citizens and decentralising authority, not through silencing dissent.

“Abia shall be great again, not by silencing the people, but by empowering them,” he said.

