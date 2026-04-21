ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi denied reports of alliance talks with PRP and described the claims as untrue

The party said it remained focused on challenging INEC’s action against its leadership while ruling out any plan to abandon its platform

Opposition leaders including Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi protested INEC’s decision amid an ongoing leadership crisis within the ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected claims that it is considering an alliance with the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speculation about a possible merger had intensified following recent developments involving the party’s leadership crisis and regulatory actions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Is ADC Plotting to Form Alliance With Another Party Ahead of 2027? Here is What We Know

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However, the ADC said there were no ongoing discussions with any political party.

ADC says claims are untrue

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the reports as inaccurate, stating that no such negotiations were taking place.

He said,

“Our attention has been drawn to a story in circulation that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is in talks with another political party, specifically the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), in anticipation of its court judgment. We would like to state categorically that this is not true.”

Focus remains on legal challenge

Abdullahi explained that the party’s priority is to contest what it described as an unlawful action taken against its leadership by INEC.

He said,

“The coalition leadership is not having any such conversation with any political party at the moment. We are fully committed to ensuring that the illegal action taken against our leadership by INEC and other agents of the ruling party is upturned.”

He added that resolving the dispute is essential for protecting democratic principles and maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s multiparty system.

ADC rules out abandoning its platform

While reaffirming openness to broader opposition collaboration, the party insisted it had no intention of leaving its platform.

“Any suggestion that we are considering abandoning the ADC is preemptive and speculative, and should be ignored,” Abdullahi said.

Confidence expressed in judiciary

The ADC also expressed confidence in the judicial process, urging courts to uphold democratic values despite mounting political pressure.

“Notwithstanding the flagrant bastardisation of democratic institutions, the ADC leadership remains confident that the judicial institutions will, at this defining moment, resist the pressure to be complicit in undermining Nigeria’s democracy,” he added.

Leadership crisis fuels speculation

The party has faced internal challenges since July 2025, when an opposition coalition adopted it as a platform for the 2027 presidential race.

Is ADC Plotting to Form Alliance With Another Party Ahead of 2027? Here is What We Know

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A leadership dispute between factions led by former Senate President David Mark and Nafiu Bala has further complicated the situation.

On April 1, INEC announced it would suspend engagement with both factions, citing a court of appeal ruling directing parties to maintain the status quo.

Opposition figures protest INEC decision

In response, key opposition figures staged a protest at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on April 8, accusing the electoral body of bias.

Among those present were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, David Mark, and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

Other political figures, including Peter Obi, Rauf Aregbesola, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Dino Melaye, also joined the demonstration, highlighting the growing tensions within the opposition bloc ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng