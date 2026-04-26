Funke Akindele had the attention of many following a post she made about Faithia Williams

The renowned filmmaker showed off her invitation to her colleague’s forthcoming movie project

Not stopping there, Funke advised Faithia on what to do to sell her film successfully

Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Faithia Williams have once again warmed fans' hearts with their show of support for each other.

Funke Akindele shared a video promoting Faithia’s latest cinema release, Efunroye (The Unicorn).

Faithia Williams receives surprising guidance from Funke Akindele. Credit: @faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker revealed that the movie is set to hit cinemas nationwide on May 1, 2026.

In the footage, Funke congratulated Faithia and encouraged her fans to watch the film.

Not stopping there, she playfully advised Faithia to dance and sing more to promote the project.

“Congratulations Aunty @faithiawilliams on your amazing movie EFUNROYE (The Unicorn) hitting cinemas nationwide from May 1st, 2026! This is a must-watch for everyone, see you at the cinemas!” she wrote.

Faithia responded with humour and questioned whether her earlier dance wasn’t enough. “Thanks, my darling Iya Ibeji. The dance wey I do never reach,” she replied.

The exchange comes just weeks after the actresses shared a heartfelt moment at Faithia’s 55th birthday party, where they hugged and kissed, silencing rumours of a rift.

Rumours had spread that the two were at odds over Faithia’s response to Funke’s birthday message.

However, Faithia later dismissed the claims in a live video, clarifying that there was no conflict and that her reply had been misunderstood.

See the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man shared some relatable life lessons after watching Funke Akindele’s record-breaking 2025 Nollywood drama, "Behind The Scenes".

The man, identified as Mayowa Oladele on Facebook, shared an afterthought about the two sides of life shown in the blockbuster movie.

The "Behind The Scenes" movie was centred generally on Aderonke (Ronky-Fella) Faniran, whose life fell apart due to greed from family and friends.

Mayowa Oladele also saw the movie as being able to show the hidden struggles people go through while showing only the glamorous side of life.

In his Facebook post, he explained how the movie opened his eyes to the pain and hard work many Nigerians endure daily but rarely show publicly.

Faithia Williams responds to Funke Akindele’s unexpected guidance. Credit: @funkejeniafaakindele

Source: Instagram

He pointed out that while people post luxury cars, fine clothes, exotic meals, and perfect family moments on social media, the real story is often filled with unpaid bills, sleepless nights, failed businesses, and quiet tears. The lesson, according to him, is simple: As much as you may want to help others, make sure it is not to the detriment of yourself.

Netizens react to Funke Akindele's message

adiicheee said:

"If u watched Jagun-Jagun, then u will know what Aunty Fathia is capable of doing 👏👏👏."

funkejenifaakindele_fans said:

"The Box office Queen has spoken 📌."

starboytemidayo said:

"Aunty Mi @faithiawilliams No Go Dance Keh 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️."

olaafoke said:

"Later, the bad belle people will say @funkejenifaakindele doesn’t support people. They won’t see this one oh. She promotes at least one person’s work on her page each week 😍."

ayosojumiadeniyi said:

"JENIFANS, ARISEEEEEE!!!🔥🔥🔥."

wealth_wunmi said:

"Awwwww Butterflies in my belly 😅😅❤️❤️."

adeoluwatomiyin said:

"If you no really listen to wetin Maama @funkejenifaakindele dey talk but just starring at the beautiful GLOBAL TREASURE herself.....on a straight line please ✋😂🤚."

oyosiakinya said:

"@funkejenifaakindele A woman with a good heart Mama @faithiawilliams Congratulations Ma... E o ni se da duro loruko Jesu 🙏❤️❤️."

Behind The Scenes: People to avoid movie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has shared her observation of Funke Akindele's blockbuster movie Behind The Scenes, which was recently released on Netflix.

A woman who shared her review shared the kind of people who should avoid the movie, as she posted the effect of the movie on her.

Source: Legit.ng