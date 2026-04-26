Declan Rice has fired warning ahead of Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, April 29

Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman has been tipped as Atletico Madrid’s main attacking threat against the Gunners

Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League after the win against Newcastle as confidence builds under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has made it clear that the Gunners are fully locked in as they prepare for a blockbuster UEFA Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

Fresh off a crucial Premier League victory over Newcastle that sent Arsenal back to the top of the table, Rice insists the squad is embracing the pressure rather than fearing it.

Declan Rice is looking forward to the battle with Ademola Lookman and Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

With just four league matches remaining, the North London club find themselves in a strong position domestically while also chasing European glory.

According to Tribuna, Rice emphasised that staying top of the league is exactly where Arsenal want to be as the season reaches its climax, highlighting the team’s belief and consistency throughout the campaign.

Rice's focus shifts to Lookman-led Atletico Madrid

Attention at the Emirates has now quickly turned to Europe, where Arsenal face a dangerous Atletico Madrid side led by in-form Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman on Wednesday, April 29.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Lookman has been one of Atletico’s standout performers since his arrival, scoring eight goals in the second half of the season and becoming a key figure in Diego Simeone’s attacking setup.

Ademola Lookman joined Atletico Madrid in January and has become one of the club's best performers. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian winger’s movement and ability to deliver in decisive moments make him the player Arsenal are expected to build their defensive strategy around.

Rice acknowledged the magnitude of the upcoming fixture, describing it as one of the most exciting moments of the season for the squad.

With Arsenal returning to the Champions League semi-final stage for the second consecutive season, belief within the camp is growing that they can go all the way.

However, stopping Lookman will be crucial if Arsenal are to maintain their European ambitions, with the Nigerian winger expected to play a central role in Atletico’s attacking transitions and counter-attacks.

Arsenal confidence rising at key moment

Momentum is building at the perfect time for Mikel Arteta’s side, who now find themselves balancing a Premier League title race with a deep Champions League run.

Rice believes the team’s experience in high-pressure matches over recent seasons will prove vital.

The England international stressed that Arsenal are not just participating in the semi-final but are fully committed to enjoying and competing at the highest level.

“We’re Champions League semi-finalists, let’s embrace it, enjoy it, and bring it on,” Rice said.

With domestic success still within reach and a European final on the horizon, Arsenal are entering a defining stretch of the season where every decision, every performance, and every moment could shape their legacy.

Atletico releases statement on Lookman’s injury

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Atletico Madrid has released a statement on Ademola Lookman after he was substituted early in the second half of the Copa del Rey final loss.

The club claimed that the decision was taken to prevent a risk of injury, which justifies Simeone’s decision to manage his minutes in games.

Source: Legit.ng