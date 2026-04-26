Former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo died after collapsing during friendly match in Kaduna

The emotional final social media post of Eneramo has emerged just 24 hours before his sudden passing

Tributes have poured in for the late Eneramo from Beşiktaş, Sivasspor, and the Nigerian Football Federation

The football world is still in mourning following the tragic passing of former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo, who collapsed during a friendly match in Ungwan Yelwa, Kaduna.

The 40-year-old forward reportedly suffered a suspected cardiac arrest just five minutes into the second half of the game on Friday morning.

Former Nigeria forward Michael Eneramo died after collapsing on the field during a friendly game on Friday. April 24. Photo by Phil Cole

Source: Getty Images

According to early reports from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Eneramo had played the entire first half before the sudden incident occurred.

NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi expressed deep shock at the news, saying:

“This is devastating. I am short of words at this moment.”

Eneramo’s passing has left teammates, officials, and fans struggling to come to terms with the loss of a player once known for his strength, presence, and consistency on the pitch.

Eneramo’s final social media post emerges

In a heartbreaking twist, Eneramo had been active on social media just 24 hours before his collapse.

The 40-year-old forward’s final post showed him smiling alongside two young Beşiktaş fans, a simple moment that now carries emotional weight across football communities.

The image has since circulated widely, with supporters reflecting on how ordinary and peaceful the moment appeared before tragedy struck.

Eneramo, who enjoyed a strong following in Turkey during his playing career, spent several successful years representing clubs such as Sivasspor, Beşiktaş, and Başakşehir.

His connection with fans remained strong even after his playing days, as shown by the wave of tributes that followed his passing.

Clubs and NFF pay emotional tribute

Messages of condolence have poured in from across the football world, particularly from Turkey, where Eneramo is fondly remembered.

Eneramo made 10 appearances for Nigeria after turning down the opportunity to play for Tunisia, where he enjoyed a prolific club career with Esperance. Photo by Fethi Belaid

Source: Getty Images

Beşiktaş JK on X (formerly Twitter) released a brief but emotional statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Michael Eneramo. We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Michael 🕊🤍.”

Similarly, Sivasspor honoured their former striker, describing the late Nigerian forward as a player who would always be remembered for his dedication and commitment during his time at the club.

The Nigerian Football Federation also paid tribute via the Super Eagles’ official social media handle, simply writing:

“Rest in Peace Michael 🕊.”

Eneramo’s career remembered beyond borders

Eneramo earned 10 caps for Nigeria after making his international debut in 2009 against Jamaica, ESPN reports.

He scored his first international goal shortly after, against Ireland, marking the beginning of a short but memorable international spell.

Nicknamed “The Tank” for his physical presence and power, he was especially beloved during his time at Espérance Sportive de Tunis, where he won multiple trophies and built a reputation as a reliable goal scorer.

Though his international career was brief, his impact at club level, especially in Tunisia and Turkey, ensured his legacy lived far beyond Nigeria.

Galatasaray pays tribute to Eneramo

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray has paid an emotional tribute to former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo, who sadly passed away at the age of 40.

Eneramo died on Friday, April 24, 2026, after collapsing on the pitch in Kaduna, where he routinely keeps his fitness and also runs an academy.

Source: Legit.ng