Pastor Reno Omokri has stated that presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, wants to win the hearts and minds of Muslims with his visitations to mosques during Ramadan 2024

Omokri asked Obi to publicly admit that he weaponised religion during the 2023 general election

The social media personality asserted that whether a presidential or vice-presidential candidate, Muslims in Nigeria will never vote for Obi until he disavows his alleged planned religious war

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a prominent social media personality, has said Muslims in Nigeria “will never vote” for Peter Obi “whether as president or vice president.”

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, March 24, Omokri said Obi, a presidential hopeful, has not disavowed his alleged planned religious war against Muslims.

He urged Obi to admit that the 2023 audio of him (Obi) calling for "religious war" was his, adding that the former Anambra state governor should apologise to Nigerian Muslims.

Omokri's post reads in full:

“I applaud Peter Obi for his outreach to the Muslim Ummah. However, if he wants to win the hearts and minds of the Muʾmin, the proper thing to do is not just to break Ramadan fast with them, and jump from one mosque to the other, as he did with churches during the #NigerianElections2023 when he openly said, "Church, take back your country".

“I know the Muslim Ummah relatively well. Forgiveness is built into Islam. Therefore, if Peter Obi can admit that the voice calling for "religious war" on the now infamous 'Yes Daddy' audio was actually his, and apologise to the Muʾmin, the Muslim Ummah will forgive him, and he will achieve more mileage with them than his current posturing.

“But if he does not do that, and also does not fulfil his promise, made a year ago, to sue Peoples Gazette, and instead pretends that such a scandal never occurred, he should also be made aware that just as forgiveness is built into Islam, diplomacy is also inbuilt into the faith taught by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“The Muʾmin will break fast with him and be polite as he makes his spiel. But in 2027, he will know that they have not forgotten. There can be no forgiveness without genuine repentance. The Muslim Ummah will never vote for a man who has not disavowed his planned religious war against them. Whether as President or vice President.”

