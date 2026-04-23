Breaking: APC Governors, Tinubu Meet in Abuja Ahead of 2027

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday held a meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The high-level engagement, which was initially scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Council Chamber, eventually commenced around 5 p.m. after it was moved to the Conference Room within the President’s office.

Key governors and deputies in attendance

Among those present were Babagana Zulum, Hope Uzodimma, Inuwa Yahaya, Hyacinth Alia, Biodun Oyebanji, Peter Mbah and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, among others.

Some states were represented by their deputy governors, reflecting a broad turnout of the ruling party’s leadership.

Agenda yet to be disclosed

As of the time of filing this report, the specific agenda of the meeting had not been made public, although it is widely seen as part of ongoing political consultations ahead of the 2027 general election.

Observers say such engagements often centre on governance priorities, party unity, and electoral strategy.

Meeting follows Senate leadership consultations

The development comes shortly after a separate closed-door meeting between the President and the leadership of the Senate on Wednesday evening.

At that session, Senate Majority Leader Opeyemi Bamidele said key decisions were reached on pressing national matters.

“Far-reaching decisions were taken” on “matters of urgent national importance,” he said.

He explained that the resolutions followed deliberations during an earlier executive session of the Senate.

More details expected..

Source: Legit.ng