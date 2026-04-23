Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: DSS Arraigns El-Rufai Over Ribadu’s Phone Tapping Allegation
Politics

Breaking: DSS Arraigns El-Rufai Over Ribadu’s Phone Tapping Allegation

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • The Department of State Services (DSS) arraigned former Kaduna governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over alleged phone tapping of NSA Nuhu Ribadu
  • The charges against El-Rufai were raised from three to five counts at the Federal High Court proceedings in Abuja
  • The prosecution details against El-Rufai were presented as court proceedings commenced on Thursday, April 23, 2026

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally arraigned former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, over the alleged phone tapping of the National Security Adviser (NASA), Nuhu Ribadu.

El-Rufai is being prosecuted on an amended five-count charge before a Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja).

El-Rufai faces court over alleged phone tapping of NSA Nuhu Ribadu
Charges rise against El-Rufai in phone tapping case. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai
Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the prosecution informed the court that the charges had been increased from three to five counts.

Read also

Breaking: Federal high court finally takes action on coup plotters who attempted to overthrow Tinubu

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The prosecution stated this at the commencement of proceedings on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The DSS lawyer, Oluwole Aladedoye, SAN, told the court that the matter was fixed for El-Rufai to take his plea and further amended five-count charge filed on April 13.

The secret police lawyer prayed that the court substitute it with the earlier three-count charge.

“We pray that the earlier charge be struck out, my lord.”

The judge then struck out the earlier three-count charge after El-Rufai’s counsel, Oluwole Iyamu, SAN, said he was not opposing the increased charges.

El-Rufai pleaded not guilty after the counts were read to him in court

Aladedoye sought three consecutive trial dates, but Iyamu, however, objected to the application.

El-Rufai's counsel argued that having access to the former governor within the three days of the trial might be difficult, as he is currently in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) custody.

Read also

ADC leadership crisis: Supreme Court takes decision in David Mark's appeal

Iyamu insisted that the three days might not be in our best interest while informing the court of their bail application filed on February 17, 2026.

The judge stood down the matter for Iyamu to do the needful as the further affidavit in support of the bail application was not in the court file.

El-Rufai arraigned by DSS: Five-count charge emerges over NSA phone tapping allegation
El-Rufai pleads not guilty over NSA phone tapping allegation. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai
Source: Twitter

El-Rufai to remain in ICPC custody

Recall that El-Rufai, the former Kaduna state governor, might remain in the ICPC custody until June 2026.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) faced nine charges related to alleged fraud and abuse of office filed by the ICPC.

The defence counsel of El-Rufai claimed the detention of the ADC chieftain is politically motivated amid ongoing bail hearings.

Court grants El-Rufai bail, sets stringent conditions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai was granted bail by the Federal High Court.

The former governor faces multiple charges of alleged fraud and abuse of office brought forward by the ICPC.

The Kaduna State High Court has reserved ruling on his bail application until April 21, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nuhu RibaduNasir Ahmad El-Rufai
Hot:
Mark consuelos Brighton butler Covenant university Airtel tariffs Alec kaleb