The Department of State Services (DSS) arraigned former Kaduna governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over alleged phone tapping of NSA Nuhu Ribadu

The charges against El-Rufai were raised from three to five counts at the Federal High Court proceedings in Abuja

The prosecution details against El-Rufai were presented as court proceedings commenced on Thursday, April 23, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally arraigned former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, over the alleged phone tapping of the National Security Adviser (NASA), Nuhu Ribadu.

El-Rufai is being prosecuted on an amended five-count charge before a Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja).

Charges rise against El-Rufai in phone tapping case. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the prosecution informed the court that the charges had been increased from three to five counts.

The prosecution stated this at the commencement of proceedings on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The DSS lawyer, Oluwole Aladedoye, SAN, told the court that the matter was fixed for El-Rufai to take his plea and further amended five-count charge filed on April 13.

The secret police lawyer prayed that the court substitute it with the earlier three-count charge.

“We pray that the earlier charge be struck out, my lord.”

The judge then struck out the earlier three-count charge after El-Rufai’s counsel, Oluwole Iyamu, SAN, said he was not opposing the increased charges.

El-Rufai pleaded not guilty after the counts were read to him in court

Aladedoye sought three consecutive trial dates, but Iyamu, however, objected to the application.

El-Rufai's counsel argued that having access to the former governor within the three days of the trial might be difficult, as he is currently in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) custody.

Iyamu insisted that the three days might not be in our best interest while informing the court of their bail application filed on February 17, 2026.

The judge stood down the matter for Iyamu to do the needful as the further affidavit in support of the bail application was not in the court file.

El-Rufai pleads not guilty over NSA phone tapping allegation. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai to remain in ICPC custody

Recall that El-Rufai, the former Kaduna state governor, might remain in the ICPC custody until June 2026.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) faced nine charges related to alleged fraud and abuse of office filed by the ICPC.

The defence counsel of El-Rufai claimed the detention of the ADC chieftain is politically motivated amid ongoing bail hearings.

Court grants El-Rufai bail, sets stringent conditions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai was granted bail by the Federal High Court.

The former governor faces multiple charges of alleged fraud and abuse of office brought forward by the ICPC.

The Kaduna State High Court has reserved ruling on his bail application until April 21, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng