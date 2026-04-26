Several global stars proudly trace their heritage to Nigeria, despite being born and raised abroad

Some of these celebrities openly celebrate Nigerian culture in interviews, films, and public appearances

Legit.ng has previously spotlighted many of these stars in reports about their achievements

Nigeria’s cultural footprint continues to expand across Hollywood, the global music industry, and television.

While Afrobeats stars are dominating charts, several internationally recognised celebrities with Nigerian backgrounds are also making major waves abroad. From award-winning actors to Grammy-winning singers, these personalities carry Nigerian heritage while building global careers.

Here are seven global celebrities with Nigerian backgrounds.

1. John Boyega

The Star Wars actor was born in London to Nigerian parents and raised in a Yoruba household. Boyega gained worldwide recognition after starring as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which launched him into global stardom.

John Boyega was raised in a Yoruba household. Photo: John Boyega.

Source: Instagram

The British-Nigerian actor shared his views on the limited collaboration between Hollywood and Nollywood while attending a film event. The actor’s family background often draws attention, showing how his Nigerian roots frequently come up in public conversations.

Boyega has repeatedly expressed pride in his heritage and has been seen wearing traditional Nigerian outfits at international premieres.

2. Chiwetel Ejiofor

Oscar-nominated actor Ejiofor was born in London to Nigerian parents from Anambra State. He gained global recognition for his performance in 12 Years a Slave, which earned him widespread critical acclaim.

Sade Adu, John Boyega, Five Other International Celebrities With Nigerian Roots

Source: Instagram

Beyond Hollywood, Ejiofor has remained connected to African storytelling, often appearing in films that spotlight African narratives.

His career spans blockbuster films, theatre, and voice acting, making him one of the most respected actors with Nigerian heritage.

3. David Oyelowo

Born in Oxford to Nigerian parents, Oyelowo spent part of his childhood in Lagos before returning to the UK. He gained international fame for portraying Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma.

The actor has openly spoken about his Nigerian upbringing and has described himself as proudly connected to both Nigeria and the diaspora.

He has also produced and supported projects that highlight African stories and Black history.

4. Sade Adu

Legendary singer Sade Adu was born in Ibadan to a Nigerian father and British mother. She later moved to England but built a globally successful career with her band, Sade.

The Grammy-winning singer rose to fame in the 1980s with soul and jazz-inspired music, winning multiple Grammy Awards throughout her career.

Sade Adu was born in Ibadan to a Nigerian father and British mother. Photos: Sade Adu.

Source: Getty Images

She was born in Ibadan to a Nigerian lecturer father and English mother, further cementing her Nigerian heritage.

5. Jidenna

The “Classic Man” hitmaker was born in the United States to a Nigerian father from Enugu State. He spent part of his childhood in Nigeria before returning to the US.

Jidenna is known for embracing African culture in his fashion and music, often appearing in traditional outfits and referencing Nigerian identity in interviews.

Jidenna appears in traditional outfits and references Nigerian identity in interviews. Photo: Jidenna.

Source: Instagram

His sound blends hip-hop, soul, and Afrofusion, helping him build a strong international following.

He has also collaborated with African artists and performed at several global events celebrating African culture.

6. Ayo Edebiri

The Emmy-winning star of The Bear has a Nigerian father and Barbadian mother. Her rapid rise in Hollywood has drawn attention to her heritage.

Edebiri was among global personalities representing Nigerian culture at the Met Gala, where she appeared alongside other international stars with Nigerian backgrounds.

The actress has also spoken about her Nigerian upbringing and how it influenced her humor and storytelling.

Her growing influence in Hollywood has made her one of the most talked-about young stars with Nigerian roots.

7. Damson Idris

The Snowfall actor was born in London to Nigerian parents and raised in a Yoruba family. Idris gained global recognition for his role as Franklin Saint in the hit crime drama series.

Legit.ng also mentioned the actor among Nigerian-rooted celebrities who turned heads at the Met Gala, highlighting his growing global influence.

Idris has frequently celebrated his Nigerian heritage and has expressed interest in working on African-based film projects.

He continues to gain traction in Hollywood, landing roles in major productions.

Tems compared to Sade Adu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats singer, producer, and talent hunt expert Asha Gangali compared 2024 Grammy Award winner Tems to Sade Adu.

"Tems is a modern-day Sade Adu, period. Her win will open the doors for Afrobeats artists. It's a great time to be a female Afrobeats artist," Gangali said.

Recall that Tems won a Grammy Award at the 64th edition in Los Angeles, USA, with her song, where she sampled veteran Nigerian singer Seyi Sodimu's Love Me, Jeje.

Source: Legit.ng