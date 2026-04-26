JAMB has dismissed a viral claim of a candidate scoring 394 in UTME and described the widely shared result as fake

The board identified irregularities in the examination number and noted that it did not match official UTME formats

The result purported to have recorded the highest UTME score not just for this year, but also in recent memory

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has officially responded to a viral claim of a candidate who allegedly scored 394 in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The board described the result simply as fake.

JAMB has dismissed a viral claim of a candidate scoring 394 in UTME. Photo: X/@pso, JAMB

Source: Original

The claim, which circulated on social media, featured a purported result slip of a candidate identified as Okon Winnifred Sampson from Cross River State.

The breakdown showed near-perfect marks across four subjects, sparking reactions online.

JAMB dismisses viral UTME score claim

Reacting to the post, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin dismissed the result and questioned its authenticity. He pointed to inconsistencies in the details shared alongside the scorecard.

“@pst okezie James haba you are far better than this na. How possible is this besides no UTME number start with 20269. Simply put it’s fake,” he wrote.

Before JAMB weighed in to address the issue, Nigerians had already poked holes in the poster's claim by pointing out inconsistencies in the posted slip.

For starters, result slip printing is not available yet on the JAMB portal, and candidates can only access their results via the SMS channel. So, it is impossible that the slip could have been obtained from an official website.

Second, the JAMB logo on the slip carries the wrong full meaning of the initialism - JAMB. Instead of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, it shows Joint Admissions And Service and ...

JAMB releases official statement

In a freshly released official statement, JAMB has listed reasons the viral result could not have been genuine.

The statement read:

"A purported result slip currently being circulated, claiming that a candidate scored 396 in the 2026 UTME, is entirely fake. It is surprising that such a fabrication is being shared by otherwise well-informed Nigerians."

JAMB also dismissed the result slip template as fake saying:

Firstly, the Board has clearly stated that UTME results are view-only. The circulated document appears on a fabricated result template, which on its own is sufficient indication that it is not authentic.

Nigerians react to fake result

Here are other Nigerian's reactions to the claim:

@GloryDay24:

No human being can score 96 in jamb English language. Never.!!!!"

@TheRealShrink said

How can someone score 98 in Use of English in JAMB? That's almost impossible plus results aren't on the portal yet."

@gimbakakanda:

98 in Use of English, with the vocabulary of a Nigerian secondary school student, or leaver? I don’t have evidence, but this looks suspiciously manufactured.

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

Officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier in a different story, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng