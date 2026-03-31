Nasarawa People Mandate Group, a political group, has accused Senator Wadada of intimidation and blackmail in the state's governorship race

The group warned that Wadada's actions could jeopardise APC's chances in the upcoming elections

They urged President Tinubu to intervene and ensure fair competition among all aspirants ahead of the 2027 polls

Lafia, Nasarawa state - A sociopolitical group, the Nasarawa People Mandate Group, has accused an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Nasarawa state, Senator Ahmed Wadada, of high-handed actions.

In a statement signed by Emmanuel Zachary and Ahmed Umar and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 31, the group alleged that Senator Wadada has turned a political contest into a game of blackmail and strong-arm tactics.

A Nasarawa political group has accused Senator Wadada of intimidation. Photo credit: @Ahmed_Wadada_A

Source: Twitter

It warned that the aspirant's alleged actions are capable of bringing chaos to the APC and eventually cost it the anticipated victory in the upcoming elections.

The group added that the alleged intimidation and blackmail could only generate bad blood and disintegration within the APC.

"Political aspiration is within the constitutionally guaranteed rights of every citizen. Everyone should be free to pursue their political aspirations without fear or hindrance.

"A situation where a contestant resorts to undemocratic tactics to scare away fellow aspirants is not only despicable but dangerous to our maturing democracy.

"Democracy is a game of numbers. Anyone who thinks they are popular enough should market themselves to the people and stakeholders and let party members choose who is best for them. Now that stakeholders commendably favour direct primaries, power should now be in the hands of the people and not in some authoritarian place that some people want to invoke," the statement reads in part.

Nasarawa APC crisis: Tinubu urged to intervene

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to call Wadada to order. It also urged Governor Abdullahi Sule to remain resolute in providing a level playing ground for all aspirants without bowing to name-dropping and blackmail.

The sociopolitical umbrella said allegations that Wadada was using anti-corruption agencies and some senior government officials to gag some of the formidable aspirants are unhealthy for democracy and could backfire if not addressed.

President Tinubu urged to intervene in a crisis looming in Nasarawa state's APC. Photo credit: officialABAT

Source: Twitter

20027: Nasarawa gov adopts direct primaries

In a related development, the Emerging Progressive Leaders’ Forum (EPLF) has commended the governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, and party leaders in the state for adopting direct primaries to select the APC governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 31, jointly signed by the Forum’s National Coordinator, Barrister Johnson Preye-Aganaba, and its Secretary, Alhaji Abdulkarim Ibrahim, the group described the move as a bold and progressive step toward strengthening internal democracy.

The EPLF said allowing all registered party members to participate directly in candidate selection, rather than restricting the process to a few delegates, would enhance transparency and fairness within the party. It added that this system would build trust among members and strengthen party structures, while also curbing the long-standing challenge of imposed candidates.

Source: Legit.ng