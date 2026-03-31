Olajumoke Victor urges balanced approach in handling El-Rufai's case to maintain public confidence

El-Rufai's legal team questions judge's impartiality while accountability and transparency are emphasized

Court of Appeal highlights El-Rufai's rights violation, raising concerns over fairness in legal proceedings

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, has called on security agencies to strike a balance in handling the case of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, so that they can build confidence with the people.

Victor, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, noted that the arrest and detention of the former has led to political tension in the country, with opposition pointing out that the saga had a political undertone. However, the analyst emphasised that accountability is important and the security must be transparent.

Analyst sends message to security agencies over Nasir El-Rufai's affairs Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

ICPC arraigns Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was lastly arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) at the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday, March 24.

Muyiwa Adekeye, the media adviser to the former governor, explained that the court adjourned the proceedings on the bail application of the former Kaduna governor. He added that this was after the legal team of El-Rufai asked the presiding judge, Justice R. M. Aikawa, to recuse himself from the case.

The legal team reminded the court of the petition against the judge by the former governor. The petition is pending before the National Judicial Council (NJC).

However, "Justice Aikawa ruled that he would at least conduct the arraignment of the two defendants, and hear the matter of his recusal if counsel would bring it by way of a formal written application. The court adjourned proceedings to 31 March 2026 for the hearing of bail and any other applications filed on behalf of Malam El-Rufai and Mr Joel Adoga," the statement partly read.

On March 17, the Court of Appeal set aside the ruling of Justice Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Kaduna in the suit filed by the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, against the State House of Assembly. In the appellate judgment marked by CA/K/240/2024, the Court of Appeal held that the hearings at the trial court were not valid because of the breach of the rights of the former governor to a fair hearing.

Analyst speaks on El-Rufai's trial

In his reaction, Victor said:

"The detainment of Nasir El-Rufai has generated serious political tension, especially with allegations ranging from corruption to cyber-related offences.

"From a democratic standpoint, accountability is important, and no public official should be above the law. However, the process must be transparent and free from political bias. When opposition figures criticise such actions, it often reflects a deeper concern about whether state institutions are being used fairly or as political tools.

"In my opinion, the key issue is trust. If Nigerians perceive the arrest as selective justice, it could weaken confidence in the system. But if handled transparently and lawfully, it could reinforce the rule of law.

Olajumoke Victor comments on Nasir El-Rufai's dilemma Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng