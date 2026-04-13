Breaking: El-Rufai Arrives Court, Speaks on ADC Convention

Nasir El-Rufai appeared before the Kaduna State High Court as trial proceedings continued over fraud and abuse of office allegations

El-Rufai was heard discussing the upcoming African Democratic Congress convention, signalling continued political involvement amid his trial

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission pursued multiple charges against him as his bail hearing was fixed for April 14

Kaduna state - Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday appeared before the Kaduna State High Court as proceedings continued in his ongoing trial.

The case, instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), centres on multiple allegations, including abuse of office and fraud.

El-Rufai Arrives Court, Speaks on ADC Convention

Source: Twitter

Video footage circulating online showed El-Rufai dressed in traditional Agbada as he made his way through a packed courthouse corridor, surrounded by supporters, lawyers and observers.

El-Rufai speaks on ADC convention ahead of court session

Shortly before entering the courtroom, El-Rufai was heard discussing the upcoming national convention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), scheduled for Tuesday.

“So tomorrow is our convention, right?” El-Rufai asked. Insha Allah (God willing),” an associate responded.

The brief exchange underscored his continued engagement in opposition politics despite his ongoing legal challenges.

Multiple charges filed against former governor

El-Rufai is standing trial alongside Amadu Sule on several counts, including alleged abuse of office, fraud, intent to commit fraud, and conferring undue advantage.

In a separate case before the Federal High Court in Kaduna, also filed by the ICPC, he faces a 10-count charge bordering on alleged abuse of office, money laundering and fraud involving ₦579.6 million and $1.1 million.

The former governor has consistently denied all allegations.

Legal battle continues amid detention and bail hearing

Since returning to Nigeria from Cairo, Egypt, on February 12, 2026, El-Rufai has remained entangled in legal proceedings.

He was initially held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before being transferred to ICPC custody.

Authorities later granted him temporary release on compassionate grounds to attend his mother’s burial, after which he returned to custody.

The Federal High Court in Kaduna has fixed his bail hearing for April 14, coinciding with the ADC national convention.

Political reactions trail prosecution

The development has drawn political reactions, with the ADC alleging that El-Rufai is being subjected to political persecution through the judicial process.

However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the claim, insisting that due legal process is being followed.

The case continues to attract national attention as both legal and political tensions unfold.

Source: Legit.ng