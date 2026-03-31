The Federal High Court in Kaduna adjourned the bail application hearing of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai till Wednesday

El-Rufai was escorted from the court by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in a white Hilux vehicle

El-Rufai was arraigned alongside Amadu Sule at Kaduna State High Court in Kawo on separate charges of abuse of office and fraud

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Kaduna adjourned the bail application hearing of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, pushing proceedings to Wednesday, April 1.

The session was held under tight security, reflecting the heightened public attention surrounding the high-profile corruption trial.

Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s bail hearing is adjourned to Wednesday by the Federal High Court in Kaduna. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: UGC

Following the adjournment, El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ukpong Akpan, confirmed the development but refrained from providing further details, Punch reported.

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk now, we are in the middle of work. I have to go and file responses. The hearing of the bail application has been adjourned till tomorrow,” he said.

Ex-governor escorted from court

Shortly after the court rose, El-Rufai was escorted from the premises by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in a white Hilux vehicle.

He had returned to court earlier amid heavy security for the continuation of proceedings on his bail request. The arrangement mirrored the security presence during his arraignment last week.

Charges and background

El-Rufai is standing trial before Justice Rilwan M. Aikawa on a 10-count charge that includes alleged conversion and possession of public property as well as money laundering.

He had spent more than a month in detention, a situation that attracted national attention. The court had previously scheduled March 31, 2026, for the hearing of all pending applications, including the bail request.

The ICPC had, however, released him on compassionate grounds on March 27, 2026, following the death of his mother, Hajiya Ummar El-Rufai, in Cairo, Egypt.

Separate state court proceedings

In a related development, El-Rufai was also arraigned on Tuesday, March 31, before a Kaduna state High Court in Kawo on separate charges.

He appeared alongside one Amadu Sule, facing allegations of abuse of office, fraud, intent to commit fraud, and conferring undue advantage. These charges, also filed by the anti-graft agency, are distinct from those before the Federal High Court.

Kaduna’s Federal High Court delays the bail hearing of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai until Wednesday. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

After the State High Court proceedings, the ICPC transferred El-Rufai to the Federal High Court in the same premises for continuation of his bail hearing.

With Tuesday’s adjournment, the hearing of the bail application is now set to resume on Wednesday.

El-Rufai leaves Abuja

In a seperate development, El-Rufai has departed Abuja for his country home in Kaduna, after he was released from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The former governor was released by the anti-graft agency against a court order, which earlier ordered his detainment and postponed his bail hearing. Sources within the ICPC disclosed that El-Rufai was released on compassionate grounds so that he could attend his mother's burial in Kaduna.

Alleged reason ICPC released El-Rufai

Previously, Legit.ng reported that fresh details have emerged surrounding the release of former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), with Nigerians expressing mixed reactions over the development.

Sources within the anti-graft agency alleged that El-Rufai was granted temporary freedom on compassionate grounds.

Source: Legit.ng