The African Democratic Congress (ADC) recent protest at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja has caught Ossai Ovie Success' attention

In a viral post, Ossai singled out former Senator Dino Melaye for criticism over a luxury Fendi polo shirt he wore to the protest

The social media commentator who expressed his disappointment in the senator shared the alleged price of the Fendi shirt

Social media commentator and Delta State Governor's media aide, Ossai Ovie Success, has caused a stir on social media with his criticism against former Senator Dino Melaye for wearing a luxury Fendi polo shirt reportedly worth around £1,426 (N2.6 million) at the "Save Democracy" protest in Abuja.

In a post on his social media page, Ossai expressed disappointment at Melaye for sporting such an expensive shirt at a protest ground and demanding a better Nigeria.

Dino Melaye's outfit to ADC protest in Abuja ignites debate on social media. Credit: dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

According to Ossai, the shirt's value could create jobs for hundreds of youths amid high unemployment in the country.

“I am disappointed in Dino Melaye for wearing a fendi of £1,426 equivalent to N2.6Million Naira shirt to a protest ground and be demanding for a better Nigeria. That T-shirt can create jobs for hundreds of youths . I am really disappointed," he wrote, sharing a picture of Dino Melaye at the protest ground.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Melaye was among the African Democratic Congress (ADC) key political figures, including Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, who staged a protest at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja over its decision to derecognise the party’s leadership on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerians criticised Melaye after he shared a video abroad where he drove a luxury car through an attractive location while criticising Nigerian leaders.

Mixed reactions as Ossai Success tackles Dino Melaye over outfit to Abuja protest. Credit: dinomelaye.

Source: Twitter

Ossai Success' social media post criticising Dino Melaye over the outfit to protest venue is below:

Reactions as Ossai Success criticises Dino Melaye

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as social media users shared diverse opinions. Read the comments below:

Chukwudi Odinaka commented:

"If e reach your turn, make you wear Interhouse sports t shirt.."

Kenny Bright reacted:

"So he should wear Okirika right."

Bekederemor Andrew reacted:

"Success the one you wear so, na how much, I hope na your hand him for buy am for that amount."

Ramson Lohfa commented:

"So, people's clothes you look? You no see wetin carry them go the do protest...abi you want the shirt koooooh...Dino is generous he can dash you immediately."

Musa Mohammed Mustapha said:

"Why being disappointed for that? It is his money, he can expend it for his happiness. If u have yours, u can go and put on okirika."

Group slams Melaye over leadership record

Legit.ng reported that a grassroots political group in Kogi state criticised Dino Melaye over his comments about another lawmaker.

The group described Dino as a comedian whose commentary should not be taken seriously. It also questioned his academic background, effectiveness in office, and quality of representation during his time in the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng