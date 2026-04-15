Dino Melaye was one of the prominent politicians who showed up at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) convention in Abuja

The former senator also made waves on social media over his appearance and stylish outfit at the political gathering

This comes barely a few days after Dino Melaye was criticised for rocking a Fendi shirt at a protest ground

Dino Melaye, a former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has become a topic of discussion among Nigerians on social media over his outfit to the national convention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which took place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The former lawmaker, known for his fancy lifestyle, posted a series of photos of himself at the ADC convention wearing a black shirt, cap, sunglasses, and extremely wide, flowing tan trousers.

Dino Melaye makes waves on social media over outfit to ADC convention. Credit: dinomelaye

Source: Facebook

"At the convention ground," he wrote in a caption of one of the pictures.

Melaye's pictures have since gone viral, sparking reactions from some Nigerian netizens, who highlighted his flamboyant outfit as unserious and fashion-focused rather than substantive for a political opposition gathering that wants to unseat the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC).

The criticism against the former senator's outfit comes a few days after social media commentator, Ossai Success, criticised him for wearing a Fendi shirt reportedly worth around £1,426 (N2.6 million) at a protest venue.

According to Ossai, the shirt's value could create jobs for hundreds of youths amid high unemployment in the country.

He also expressed disappointment at Melaye for wearing such an expensive shirt at a protest and demanding a better Nigeria.

Nigerians berate former Senator Dino Melaye over his attire at the ADC convention. Credit: dinomelaye

Source: Facebook

A viral picture of Dino Melaye's outfit at ADC's convention is below:

Reactions trail Dino Melaye's outfit to ADC convention

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

kingbrainjo said:

"Wahala be like Nigeria wetin @_dinomelaye wear come this kwambension ground. You and style na 5 &6. I will like to meet you one day."

darusalam2010 said:

"When Buhari of blessed memory said Nigerian youths are lazy. This is what he meant. You find intellectual lazy Nigerian youths singing praising a looter in his timelines wherein he's displaying stolen wealth with affront."

Princetobtob commented:

"Convention ground you don turn am to fashion show oga please get serious Nigeria is I dire need of serious leaders."

AdolphusJu11933 commented:

"Seems like a fashion show. Make una try dey serious this time."

EngrD86127 said:

"This one is just doing fashion parade, he can't be taken serious."

s_Bukasino commented:

"Baba you for just wear skirt nau, maybe mini skirt or something."

agborhenryetim commented:

"@_dinomelaye You are giving ADC a very bad image to honest. At 52 and dressing like a 25 years old haba na. Let's be serious na. My heart goes out to the ADC but each time I see u mehn."

What Dino Melaye said about ADC convention

Legit.ng previously reported that Dino Melaye said the ADC national convention would hold despite the challenges after the Air conditioning systems failed at the venue.

The AC condition left many ADC delegates grappling with heat and discomfort.

Melaye said the ADC will use the venue by force after paying the management for it.

Source: Legit.ng