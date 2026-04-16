Philip Agbese has been appointed chairman of the Labour Party's media and publicity subcommittee for the national convention

Recall that the LP rescheduled the national convention to April 28, 2026, to enhance member participation in re-registration

Agbese recently defected from APC, citing party crises, and now leads the Labour Party in Benue state

Abuja, FCT - The Labour Party ( LP) has appointed Philip Agbese, deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, as the chairman of the media and publicity subcommittee of its forthcoming national convention.

This was contained in the convention planning committee list released on Thursday, April 16, by the chairman, Ginger Onwusibe, who represents Isiala Ngwa South/Isiala Ngwa North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The Labour Party appoints Reps Deputy Spokesperson Agbese as media chairman for the convention. Photo credit: @honphilipagbese

Source: Twitter

The LP had earlier scheduled its national convention for Saturday, April 11, 2026, but later rescheduled it to hold on Tuesday, April 28, in Umuahia, Abia state.

Legit.ng learns that the postponement was made to allow broader participation in the LP's ongoing membership re-registration exercise.

LP's convention: Why Agbese, others were appointed

In a statement announcing the rescheduled national convention, which was co-signed by the convention secretary, Comrade Salisu Mohammad, the party said Agbese's appointment and those of others to serve in various subcommittees were in line with the decision of the national leadership and according to the party's constitution and extant laws.

"Sequel to the decision of the National Leadership of our great Party to conduct the 2026 Elective Congresses and National Convention, and pursuant to the extant resolutions of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Party, the Labour Party Constitution 2019 (as amended) and the Guidelines for the 2026 Congresses and National Convention, the leadership of the Convention and Congresses Central Committee, acting under the authority of the NEC and in exercise of its vested mandates, has constituted the following subcommittees and approved their membership composition", the circular reads.

LP's convention: Agbese's roles disclosed

Agbese and his committee members are expected to: publicise the convention activities nationally and internationally; manage press accreditations and media relations in liaison with the accreditation committee; coordinate live broadcast, streaming, Information Centre, and customised live interview stage.

The media and publicity subcommittee is also expected to: handle social media communication and engagement campaigns; document convention proceedings in collaboration with rapporteurs, programmes committee and the LP designated Secretariat staff members and officials; as well as perform any other duties as assigned in support of the subcommittee’s mandate for the success and wider propagation of the proposed national convention.

Those to serve in the same subcommittee with Agbese are Hon. Ekeoma Ferdinand (Alternate Chairman), Hon. Prince Okey, Hon. Dodo Okafor, Hon. Enemenka, Mrs Victoria Kalu, and Barr Agnes Lolo. Others are Jesse Ukachukwu, Comr. Dr. Muttaqa Yushau, Comr. Lanre Fadahunsi, Ure Abazie and Dr Ayu Olowu. Barr. Ken Asogwa and Hon. Ukoha Njoku are to serve as Secretary and Assistant Secretary, respectively.

Reps deputy spokesperson Philip Agbese recently dumped the ruling APC for the LP. Photo credit: @honphilipagbese

Source: Twitter

2027 elections: How Agbese dumped APC for LP

Legit.ng recalls that Agbese, who represents Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue state, in March, announced his official defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Labour Party, in a move that shocked the leadership and members of the 10th House of Representatives.

The Reps deputy spokesperson cited the protracted crises in Benue APC, which have left stakeholders irreconcilable, as a major reason for his defection. He, however, reiterated his continuous support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was gathered that Agbese has since taken over the leadership of the Labour Party in Benue state.

Source: Legit.ng