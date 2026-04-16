Carter Efe has dragged Peller for not taking his mother on vacation to the Maldives, but opting for his lover instead

The streamer and Jarvis jetted out of Nigeria to spend time together in the Maldives, where they also shared videos from their trip

The two later dragged each other on a live stream while Sandra tried to broker peace and settle the rift

Nigerian streamers Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, and Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe, clashed on a live stream over Peller’s decision to take his lover, Jarvis, on vacation to the Maldives.

The two lovers, who reconciled a few months ago, had travelled out of the country and shared videos of their time in the Maldives.

Reactions as Carter Efe blasts Peller for taking Jarvis to Maldives and not his mum. Photo credit@pellero89/@carteref

Source: Instagram

While on a live stream with Sandra, Carter Efe dragged Peller for not taking his mother along, arguing that Peller should have given his mother more priority than his lover. He also claimed that Peller does not take good care of his mother, saying she is still using a BlackBerry phone.

Peller reacts to Carter Efe’s jab

Peller defends lover Jarvis over trip to the Maldives. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Peller noted that he only gives his mother what she asks for. He added that he would not cuddle his mother when he is cold at night and cannot share a kiss with her.

Carter Efe fires back at Peller

Not stopping, Carter Efe further dragged Peller, claiming he was once rushing to Ikorodu to see his mother when he was sick. The exchange continued as both men clashed over the comments, while Sandra tried to calm them down.

Streamer Peller also insisted that Carter Efe should leave the live stream, as he was no longer interested in engaging with him.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the content creator. Here are comments below:

@ realsexybee commented:

"Nothing good can come out from woman beater mouth imagine how you treat your baby mama you want, Peller089 to do the same Peller mom is well taken care of she have a house a car and a stable business and that doesn’t stop peller from treating Jarvis good too leave them let them be and have fun."

@khido_xch reacted:

"As far the money Dey !!! My mum and my girl go continue to the enjoy soft life ."

@realsexybee stated:

"If you see Peller mom you will know she’s well taken care of you see that travel trust me Peller mom will travel peller he’s a kind man and he knows how to take care of family even outsiders."

@ifakesimi_adekomiyo commented:

"Carter is not loved at home, he should let that guy be."

@ heimric_em shared:

"Na him mama him won carry go Maldives?"

@vibes71551 wrote:

"The fact love didn't work for you or you have being broken, please don't instigate hate into people, this aren't funny."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring; however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he lambasted her and told her fans what to do about their engagement; he also questioned her action.

Source: Legit.ng