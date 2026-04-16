Atiku Abubakar has finally revealed how he built his wealth before stepping into politics

He explained that his fortune came from ventures in oil and gas logistics, agriculture, and other sectors

Atiku also stressed his pivotal role in setting up and funding the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

During a recent interview on Arise TV, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was asked a direct question by a journalist: “Where does all your money come from? I mean you're said to be a very wealthy man.”

Atiku responded with clarity, stating:

Atiku Abubakar explains his wealth through oil and gas logistics before politics. Photo credit: AAtiku/x

Source: Facebook

“Before I went into politics I was already in business. I was in oil and gas logistics. I was in agriculture. I was in a number of, you know, economic sectors of the country before I became. I virtually set up PDP. I virtually funded it.”

Atiku highlighted his involvement in oil and gas logistics as one of the main sources of his wealth. This sector has long been a significant part of Nigeria’s economy, and his participation in it provided him with financial strength before entering politics.

Atiku highlights diverse economic sectors as sources of his fortune. Photo credit: AAtiku/X

Source: Twitter

Agriculture Investments

He also mentioned agriculture as another area where he invested. Agriculture remains a vital industry in Nigeria, and Atiku’s engagement in this sector contributed to his financial success.

Beyond oil and agriculture, Atiku noted that he was active in several other economic sectors. His diverse business interests helped him build wealth and stability before his political career.

Role in PDP

Atiku further explained that he played a major role in establishing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). According to him, “I virtually set up PDP. I virtually funded it.” This statement underlines his influence and financial contribution to the party’s foundation.

Atiku Abubakar’s explanation sheds light on how he made his money before joining politics. His ventures in oil and gas logistics, agriculture, and other economic sectors, along with his role in funding PDP, reveal the sources of his wealth and his impact on Nigeria’s political landscape.

Atiku Abubakar has confirmed that the 2027 presidential election will be his final attempt to lead Nigeria. He described it as his “last outing,” stressing that the stakes are higher and that his decades of political experience remain relevant. Despite debates over zoning and age, Atiku insists he represents both continuity and renewal.

The Presidency has urged Atiku to abandon his ambition, citing Nigeria’s North-South power rotation principle, which they argue should favour the South in 2027. This has sparked debate about whether his candidacy aligns with national unity or personal ambition.

See the video below:

Atiku speaks on whether he will support Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his willingness to support any consensus candidate that emerges within the coalition being built around the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This includes former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi. According to Vanguard, Atiku made these remarks during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Wednesday, where he addressed questions on unity within the coalition and the process of selecting a presidential candidate.

Source: Legit.ng