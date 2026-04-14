Peter Obi has explained his frequent political party switches due to members prioritising personal interests over principles

Obi left APGA for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to avoid destructive conflict with his successor, Willy Obiano

The former Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023 said he is open to changing parties multiple times to ensure genuine political reform

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has explained the reason he switched political parties numerous times ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi said he dumps a party when its members abandon principles and begin to run on transactions and personal interests.

The former Anambra governor said he left APGA for the PDP because of a dispute with his successor, Willy Obiano.

As reported by The Punch, Obi stated this during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, April 13, 2026.

According to Obi, he would rather leave the party than allow conflict to damage governance in the state.

“I moved from APGA to the PDP because of issues with my successor. Rather than allow it to become destructive to governance, I moved out.”

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential aspirant said the PDP offered no better environment for him after dumping APGA.

Obi described the PDP as a party where members ignored rules and reduced politics to a game of favours.

“People were not playing by the rules. It was transactional. I cannot be part of a transactional system.”

Obi said he will move to different political parties 20 times if he has to ahead of the 2027 elections, Arise News reports.

“I cannot be talking about change and something new while still using the same process of yesterday to build the future.”

Reactions as Obi speaks on switching parties

@sherrymoney1

Bro is leaving ADC soon because he is simply a weakling who can’t build a political platform of his own. We already know you have no ideology, no principles, no structures, and no brain to tell us how you want to transform Nigeria. You only say go and verify rubbish.

@ZorrobankzC

Obi’s strategy of "threatened exit" is actually a clever way to keep the party leadership in check by leveraging his massive online following as a weapon against the internal party machinery.

@betdocto

That only portrayed you as someone who can build; if you can't resolve a crisis within a mere political party, how much can you handle a whole diverse nation like Nigeria?

@dydxabiola

What’s the logic in switching parties without a clear strategy? You distanced yourself from those you accused of transactional politics in 2022, only to return to the same circle in 2026. So, what exactly changed in the meantime?

Dabiri-Erewa says Obidents will Peter Obi’s downfall

Recall that Abike Dabiri-Erewa warned that Obi’s supporters may jeopardise his 2027 presidential ambitions.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission labelled the Obidients as 'monsters' in a series of posts on X.

Nigerians took to social media to react strongly to Dabiri-Erewa's comments about Obi's 2027 presidential ambition.

2027 election: "Peter Obi is on top"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Reverend Solomon Emeka Eliyah prophesied Obi's potential victory in Nigeria's 2027 presidential election.

Rev. Eliyah's new prophecy warned of severe consequences if the upcoming election experiences rigging.

The Southeast-based cleric called for prayers to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in Africa’s largest democracy.

Source: Legit.ng