President Donald Trump has announced a historic 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon after 34 years of diplomatic silence

Trump highlighted productive talks with leaders, President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Truth Social, aiming for lasting peace

He said some United States officials, including Vice President Vance, facilitated the renewed cooperation between Israel and Lebanon

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Washington, USA - United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, April 16, 2026, announced a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

Trump said President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of Israel, for the first time in 34 years.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Trump made this known on Truth Social on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

The American president said he had an excellent conversation with the two leaders.

“I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel,”

“These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST.”

Trump added.

“On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE.

“It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE!”

Trump discloses nuclear weapon agreement with Iran

Recall that US President Trump said Iran had agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons as talks advanced towards a long-term deal.

Trump said negotiations with Tehran were progressing well and a meeting could be held over the weekend.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed a 10-day ceasefire with Israel amid wider regional diplomatic efforts.

Trump announces planned blockade of Iranian ports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng the United States government announced plans to block ships entering and exiting Iranian ports at a scheduled time.

A statement attributed to Donald Trump was shared via White House X account, setting 10:00 a.m.

ET timing, Iran has not issued a response, as maritime implications have remained unclear after the announcement.

Source: Legit.ng