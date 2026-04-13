PDP primaries: Ajadi makes fresh move to strengthen his chances in 2027

Olufemi Ajadi has vowed to sustain Governor Seyi Makinde's developmental successes in Oyo State

The PDP gubernatorial aspirant made the vow when he met with the Secretary Forum, which showed strong support for his ambition in Ibadan on Sunday, April 12

Ajadi emphasised unity and collective strength among PDP members while seeking to advance Oyo State's progress

The Oyo State governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Sunday reaffirmed that his ambition to serve the people of Oyo State is driven by a desire to sustain the developmental strides of Governor Seyi Makinde, whom he described as a “talk-and-do leader.”

Ajadi made this known while hosting executive members of the Secretary Forum from the 33 local government areas of the state at his residence in Ibadan.

Olufemi Ajadi meets Oyo council secretaries Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

He noted:

“Governor Seyi Makinde has done well for Oyo State. I aspire to ensure continuity of this good governance and build on the solid foundation already laid”.

Ajadi thanks Oyo council's secretaries

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the PDP gubernatorial aspirant expressed appreciation to the forum for honouring his invitation, despite the short notice, noting that their unity and turnout reflected a shared commitment to the state's progress.

He said:

“I thank you all for coming. This kind of unity shows that we are ready to work together for the future of Oyo State.”

Oyo councils' secretary pledges support for Ajadi

Earlier, the Secretary Forum, comprising political appointees across the 33 local governments, pledged support for Ajadi’s ambition, describing him as a unifying figure within the Oyo PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, the forum’s secretary, Oyelami Joel, commended Ajadi’s role in stabilising the party during its challenging period. Joel noted:

“He came into the party at a time of internal crisis and has worked tirelessly to unite members. His consultations across the state are visible to all”.

In her remarks, the forum’s coordinator, Tope Alice Aworele from Egbeda Local Government, described Ajadi’s political activities as impactful across the state. She said:

“Your efforts are visible in every nook and cranny of Oyo State. We pray that God crowns your work by making you the party’s flag bearer”.

Ahmed Kazeem said members were pleased to honour Ajadi’s invitation despite the short notice, emphasising their political relevance at the grassroots. He said:

“We are all active political stakeholders appointed under Governor Makinde. Some of us are even former local government chairmen. Our presence here today shows our collective strength and interest."

Kazeem further stressed that the full attendance demonstrated the seriousness of the forum.

Similarly, Kareem Kazeem from Ibadan South-East Local Government highlighted the significance of the turnout and prayed for Ajadi’s success, urging him to emulate Makinde’s governance style if given the party’s ticket.

Other speakers echoed similar sentiments, describing Ajadi as accessible and committed to party unity.

Olufemi Ajadi takes campaign to grassroot in Oyo Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Ajadi celebrates ex-speaker of the Oyo assembly

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo has celebrated Monsurat Sunmonu, the former speaker of the state, as a political figures sent messages.

Olufemi Ajadi, a prominent PDP aspirant, praised Sunmonu's unifying role within the party and across Oyo State's divides.

Governor Seyi Makinde also highlighted Sunmonu's loyalty and significant contribution to his political journey.

Source: Legit.ng