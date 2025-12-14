The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has launched a 90-day nationwide membership registration drive aimed at strengthening its grassroots base

The party confirmed that congresses to elect delegates will take place between January 20-27, 2026

These activities are expected to culminate in a Non-Elective National Convention scheduled for February 2026 in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has commenced a 90-day nationwide Membership Mobilisation, Revalidation, and Registration (MMRR) exercise.

Party officials confirmed that the initiative was designed to strengthen its grassroots presence and expand its membership base across the country.

Congresses scheduled for January 2026

According to circulars issued by the National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the party’s congresses have been provisionally scheduled to take place between January 20-27, 2026.

These congresses will include the election of delegates at the polling unit, ward, and local government levels.

Non-elective National convention in February 2026

The ADC further announced that the activities would culminate in a Non-Elective National Convention slated for February 2026 in Abuja.

The convention is expected to serve as a platform for consolidating party structures and preparing for future political engagements.

Statement from the National Publicity Secretary

In a statement released on Saturday, the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, explained that the decisions were taken following the conclusions of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on November 27, 2025.

He noted that the schedule was in line with the relevant provisions of the party’s Constitution. This announcement marked a significant step in the ADC’s preparations for the coming political season, with emphasis on membership growth and internal organisation.

The party leadership stated that the exercise would ensure inclusivity and transparency in its internal processes.

What is ADC?

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is a Nigerian political party founded in 2005 by Ralph Nwosu. Headquartered in Abuja, the party positions itself as a “big tent” movement, promoting inclusivity and grassroots participation.

Its mission is to re-engineer Nigeria’s political system by reducing the influence of money politics and “godfatherism,” while encouraging transparency and accountability.

The ADC emphasises youth and women empowerment, diaspora engagement, and support for persons with disabilities. In 2025, former Senate President David Mark became its National Chairman, succeeding Nwosu. The party currently holds one seat in the House of Representatives through Leke Abejide.

