2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Predicts “Major Problems” for Tinubu in 2 Zones, Names Them
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of major electoral challenges in the North and South East zones
- The outspoken cleric highlighted insecurity and the economy as critical issues needing divine intervention
- Primate Ayodele claimed that Tinubu's close aides are misleading him, endangering his second-term prospects
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, warned that President Bola Tinubu “will face major challenges in the North and South East” zones.
In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and shared with Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele cautioned President Tinubu not to be complacent about his second-term ambition, noting that it is far from certain.
'Tinubu faces challenges' – Ayodele
The cleric emphasised that the Southeast and North would pose significant obstacles and expressed doubt about any immediate solution.
He said:
"You will have major problems in the North and South East. Those zones are not yet fixed for you, and I don’t know if there is any remedy.”
Ayodele described Tinubu’s second-term prospects as “shaking” and claimed that those around the president had spiritually blinded him to the challenges ahead. He added that issues such as insecurity and the state of the economy require serious divine intervention. If the president continues to be misled by flatterers, he warned, it might be too late for corrective action after the elections.
Primate Ayodele said:
"Tinubu’s second term is shaking. The area of security needs divine intervention, the economy is very flat, and Tinubu is surrounded by liars. Those people coming to you, singing your praises, are your enemies, and you have been blindfolded spiritually.
"Tinubu should get a second term without hindrances, but he has been blindfolded; it is after the election that his eyes will be opened. Most of the people coming to your party have come to mock and lie to you that it is well. Psychopaths and deceivers have come closer to you, and they will lie to you to the extent that you will experience complications.”
Furthermore, Ayodele called on Nigerians to seek divine guidance to ensure a successful 2027 election.
"Nigeria needs divine intervention for us to have a successful election. Nigeria needs someone like Tinubu, but people are tired of him because of the bad elements around him. He means well for Nigeria, but they have covered his sight; he can’t see far."
Read more on the 2027 election:
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
Ayodele downplays City Boy Movement's influence
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele asserted that the North will stand by President Tinubu’s re-election.
In a video message shared on his church’s official Facebook page, Ayodele stated that the North generally would play a decisive role in securing Tinubu’s victory in 2027.
Playing down the efficacy of the City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu movement, Ayodele declared, “After God, (it's) the North.”
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.