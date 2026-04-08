Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of major electoral challenges in the North and South East zones

The outspoken cleric highlighted insecurity and the economy as critical issues needing divine intervention

Primate Ayodele claimed that Tinubu's close aides are misleading him, endangering his second-term prospects

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, warned that President Bola Tinubu “will face major challenges in the North and South East” zones.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and shared with Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele cautioned President Tinubu not to be complacent about his second-term ambition, noting that it is far from certain.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu of major challenges ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

'Tinubu faces challenges' – Ayodele

The cleric emphasised that the Southeast and North would pose significant obstacles and expressed doubt about any immediate solution.

He said:

"You will have major problems in the North and South East. Those zones are not yet fixed for you, and I don’t know if there is any remedy.”

Ayodele described Tinubu’s second-term prospects as “shaking” and claimed that those around the president had spiritually blinded him to the challenges ahead. He added that issues such as insecurity and the state of the economy require serious divine intervention. If the president continues to be misled by flatterers, he warned, it might be too late for corrective action after the elections.

Primate Ayodele said:

"Tinubu’s second term is shaking. The area of security needs divine intervention, the economy is very flat, and Tinubu is surrounded by liars. Those people coming to you, singing your praises, are your enemies, and you have been blindfolded spiritually.

"Tinubu should get a second term without hindrances, but he has been blindfolded; it is after the election that his eyes will be opened. Most of the people coming to your party have come to mock and lie to you that it is well. Psychopaths and deceivers have come closer to you, and they will lie to you to the extent that you will experience complications.”

Primate Ayodele urges Nigerians to seek divine guidance ahead of the 2027 elections as President Bola Tinubu seeks a second term. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Furthermore, Ayodele called on Nigerians to seek divine guidance to ensure a successful 2027 election.

"Nigeria needs divine intervention for us to have a successful election. Nigeria needs someone like Tinubu, but people are tired of him because of the bad elements around him. He means well for Nigeria, but they have covered his sight; he can’t see far."

Read more on the 2027 election:

Ayodele downplays City Boy Movement's influence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele asserted that the North will stand by President Tinubu’s re-election.

In a video message shared on his church’s official Facebook page, Ayodele stated that the North generally would play a decisive role in securing Tinubu’s victory in 2027.

Playing down the efficacy of the City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu movement, Ayodele declared, “After God, (it's) the North.”

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng