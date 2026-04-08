Sola Giwa resigned as Lagos transportation adviser to run for the House of Representatives in the 2027 elections

Announcement made on X, reflecting on contributions to the Lagos transport system under the THEMES+ Agenda

Giwa emphasised commitment to stronger representation and impactful legislation for Lagos Island Federal Constituency II

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Sola Giwa has resigned from his position as Special Adviser on Transportation to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State.

Announcing his decision on X (formerly Twitter), Giwa revealed that he intends to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 elections.

Sola Giwa resigns as Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s special adviser to contest for a House of Representatives seat in 2027. Photo credit: Sola Giwa, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

He wrote on X on Wednesday, April 8:

"Yesterday (Tuesday, April 7), I stepped down from my role as Special Adviser on Transportation to the Governor of Lagos State.

"It has been an honour to serve and contribute to the transformation of our transport system under the THEMES+ Agenda. I remain grateful to Mr. Governor for the trust and opportunity.

"After deep reflection and wide consultations, I am answering a higher call to represent the good people of Lagos Island Federal Constituency II in the House of Representatives.

"This next chapter is about stronger representation, purposeful legislation, and delivering real impact for our people. The journey continues."

Source: Legit.ng