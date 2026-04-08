Lagos Governor’s Top Aide Sola Giwa Resigns, Gives Reason as He Announces Next Step
- Sola Giwa resigned as Lagos transportation adviser to run for the House of Representatives in the 2027 elections
- Announcement made on X, reflecting on contributions to the Lagos transport system under the THEMES+ Agenda
- Giwa emphasised commitment to stronger representation and impactful legislation for Lagos Island Federal Constituency II
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ikeja, Lagos State - Sola Giwa has resigned from his position as Special Adviser on Transportation to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State.
Announcing his decision on X (formerly Twitter), Giwa revealed that he intends to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 elections.
He wrote on X on Wednesday, April 8:
"Yesterday (Tuesday, April 7), I stepped down from my role as Special Adviser on Transportation to the Governor of Lagos State.
"It has been an honour to serve and contribute to the transformation of our transport system under the THEMES+ Agenda. I remain grateful to Mr. Governor for the trust and opportunity.
"After deep reflection and wide consultations, I am answering a higher call to represent the good people of Lagos Island Federal Constituency II in the House of Representatives.
"This next chapter is about stronger representation, purposeful legislation, and delivering real impact for our people. The journey continues."
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.