Hon. Okechukwu Chikwendu, ex-AGAP chairman, has joined ADC in Anambra alongside supporters ahead of the 2027 elections

Some political figures in the state have also declared support for Peter Obi’s presidential ambition within the ADC structure

Party stakeholders have described the recent defections as a boost to ADC’s growing grassroots momentum

A political heavyweight, Hon. (Engr) Sir Okechukwu Chikwendu, has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Otolo Nnewi Ward 3 in Anambra state.

Hon. Chikwendu, former national chairman of the All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) and chairman of Coalition for Good Governance, officially joined ADC at his Otolo Nnewi country home on Sunday, April 12.

Chikwendu moves to ADC, shares reasons behind his support for Peter Obi ahead of 2027 elections. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: UGC

Hundreds of friends and supporters, including Ambassador Alloy Ubah, joined the ADC with him in the presence of executives and major stakeholders of the party in Nnewi North local government area, and Otolo Ward 3 in particular.

At the ceremony, Chikwendu, who said he joined the party despite internal challenges to help build and sustain it, thanked ADC executives and supporters for staying committed despite distractions, and pledged to help expand the party’s structure and membership.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, Chikwendu, noted that he joined the ADC specifically to align with progressive minds working for the emergence of Peter Obi as the party’s presidential flag bearer, and ultimately as President of Nigeria.

He said, "My major concern is to ensure that Nigeria works for the better. Nigeria is not faring any better under the Tinubu administration, yet the president wants to turn this country into a one-party state, and he is not allowing other political parties to breathe."

"Nigerian people are clamouring for positive change in the governance of Nigeria, and I believe the change will come from ADC."

"I'm supporting Peter Obi's emergence as President of Nigeria, because I'm one of those who believe that the Southeast should be given the opportunity to take a shot at the presidency. 2027 is the brightest opportunity available to the Southeast to produce a president through the former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi. He is the best thing that can happen to this country."

Chikwendu, who disclosed that he is also a director in the Obidient Movement, said he is ready to do whatever it takes to see Peter Obi become Nigeria’s next president.

He criticised some Igbo sons and daughters, who, for selfish reasons, play down Obi's presidential ambition, describing such moves as sabotage against the collective interest of the southeast.

Other stakeholders react to ADC's growth

Chairman of the party in Otolo Ward 3, Hon. Kenechukwu Nwachukwu, expressed happiness that seasoned politicians from the area are embracing ADC in droves, and described the development as a viable sign of more good things to come. He further urged the new entrants to fish out for more members, who will help energise the party in the area.

In his remarks, the youth leader of Otolo Ward 3, Amb. Onyedika Anazodo said that the way major politicians are joining the party ahead of the 2027 general elections shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel. He urged party members to go out to fish for more members, who will help strengthen the party at the ward level.

Coordinator of the party in the ward, Hon. Azuka Obinwa, said that the entrance of Hon. Okey Chikwendu and Ambassador Alloy Ubah is a blessing to the party.

ADC welcomes Chikwendu as he declares backing for Peter Obi’s 2027 presidential ambition. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: UGC

Also in a chat with Legit.ng, former deputy speaker of Anambra state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Prince Chukwudi Orizu, a major stakeholder of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), who joined ADC a few days back, thanked Hon. Chikwendu for the "great decision," saying that Chikwendu came into ADC with power and zeal.

Speaking on his own reasons for dumping APGA for ADC, Orizu, who is also a former chairman of Nnewi North local government area, said that he is desirous of change.

According to him, "I joined ADC because I want a positive change in Nigeria. For Nigeria to make any progress from its present sorry state, all citizens must embrace change, and that change promises to come from ADC."

"I also want to support Peter Obi's presidential ambition. I believe an Igbo man should be president of Nigeria, and Peter Obi is the most widely acceptable for now."

Ambassador Alloy Ubah, who also joined ADC alongside Hon. Chikwendu, told Legit.ng he was happy joining the party because of the promises it holds. According to him, Chikwendu's defection provided an opportunity for him to join the party to work with progressive minds for the political emancipation of the Igbo people.

ADC, PDP leaders hold 2027 meeting

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that top opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ADC leaders led by David Mark, and PDP stakeholders, met in Abuja ahead of the 2027 general elections for strategic discussions.

The closed-door meeting also featured prominent political actors such as Seyi Makinde and other party leaders. It is aimed at strengthening cooperation among opposition groups seeking to build a united front against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng