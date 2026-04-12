All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders endorse Murtala Sule Garo as the frontrunner for the vacant deputy governorship in Kano State

Garo received nearly 90% support during a strategy meeting held on Saturday, April 11, 2026

The former commissioner's selection could strengthen APC unity and stabilize Kano's political landscape

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - A major forum in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders have endorsed former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, as the frontrunner to fill the vacant deputy Kano State governorship seat.

Legit.ng reports that Garo’s endorsement comes amid moves to fill the vacancy created by the former Deputy Governor, Abdussalam Aminu Gwarzo’s resignation.

“90% endorsement secured”: Garo's path to deputy governorship looks bright. Photo credit: APC Stakeholders

Source: UGC

Gwarzo resigned amid corruption allegations and an impending impeachment process.

The APC heavyweights overwhelmingly backed Garo during a late-night strategy meeting on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Garo reportedly "secured about 90% endorsement from attendees—especially from the influential old bloc.”

A former House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to pick Garo.

Doguwa described Garo as a loyal, tested, and grassroots-driven politician.

This was contained in a statement issued in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Speaking about the meeting, the lawmaker said:

“Garo is the most suitable candidate. He has remained consistent, patient, and loyal. This is the kind of support the governor needs at a critical time.”

It was gathered that APC stakeholders submitted three names, including Garo, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, and Kabiru Alhassan Rurum.

However, deliberations quickly tilted in Garo’s favour, producing near-unanimous backing at the stakeholders’ meeting.

The major Kano state APC forum sees Garo as a seamless fit capable of stepping in without disrupting governance, as he doesn’t currently hold any office.

Garo’s emergence could also reinforce APC unity in Kano and stabilize the state’s political landscape at a crucial moment.

Kano APC endorses Murtala Sule Garo as front runner for the vacant deputy governorship seat. Photo credit: APC stakeholders

Source: UGC

Kano governor alleges deputy plotted to unseat him

Recall that Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf accused former deputy governor Abdussalam of plotting to remove him from office.

Abdussalam resigned amid impeachment moves by the Kano State House of Assembly, which were later withdrawn.

Yusuf defended his exit from the NNPP and criticised internal party decisions while insisting his administration remained focused.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano Assembly Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini Dala, presented an impeachment notice against the deputy governor over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Kwankwasiyya Movement Deputy Spokesperson, Mansur Kurugu, condemned the impeachment move as political witch-hunting.

Legal practitioner, Barrister Audu Bulama, explained the constitutional process required to impeach a deputy governor.

Source: Legit.ng