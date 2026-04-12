Former Commissioner Endorsed for Kano Deputy Governor Slot
- All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders endorse Murtala Sule Garo as the frontrunner for the vacant deputy governorship in Kano State
- Garo received nearly 90% support during a strategy meeting held on Saturday, April 11, 2026
- The former commissioner's selection could strengthen APC unity and stabilize Kano's political landscape
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Kano State - A major forum in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders have endorsed former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, as the frontrunner to fill the vacant deputy Kano State governorship seat.
Legit.ng reports that Garo’s endorsement comes amid moves to fill the vacancy created by the former Deputy Governor, Abdussalam Aminu Gwarzo’s resignation.
Gwarzo resigned amid corruption allegations and an impending impeachment process.
The APC heavyweights overwhelmingly backed Garo during a late-night strategy meeting on Saturday, April 11, 2026.
Garo reportedly "secured about 90% endorsement from attendees—especially from the influential old bloc.”
A former House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to pick Garo.
Doguwa described Garo as a loyal, tested, and grassroots-driven politician.
This was contained in a statement issued in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 12, 2026.
Speaking about the meeting, the lawmaker said:
“Garo is the most suitable candidate. He has remained consistent, patient, and loyal. This is the kind of support the governor needs at a critical time.”
It was gathered that APC stakeholders submitted three names, including Garo, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, and Kabiru Alhassan Rurum.
However, deliberations quickly tilted in Garo’s favour, producing near-unanimous backing at the stakeholders’ meeting.
The major Kano state APC forum sees Garo as a seamless fit capable of stepping in without disrupting governance, as he doesn’t currently hold any office.
Garo’s emergence could also reinforce APC unity in Kano and stabilize the state’s political landscape at a crucial moment.
Kano governor alleges deputy plotted to unseat him
Recall that Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf accused former deputy governor Abdussalam of plotting to remove him from office.
Abdussalam resigned amid impeachment moves by the Kano State House of Assembly, which were later withdrawn.
Yusuf defended his exit from the NNPP and criticised internal party decisions while insisting his administration remained focused.
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- Impeachment in Nigeria: Kano Deputy Gov, 2 Other Politicians Who Face Removal Threats
Kano Assembly begins impeachment of deputy governor
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano Assembly Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini Dala, presented an impeachment notice against the deputy governor over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.
Kwankwasiyya Movement Deputy Spokesperson, Mansur Kurugu, condemned the impeachment move as political witch-hunting.
Legal practitioner, Barrister Audu Bulama, explained the constitutional process required to impeach a deputy governor.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.