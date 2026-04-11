Hassan Danjuma, House of Representatives member for Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency, died after recently defecting from NNPP to ADC

Saifullahi Hassan, media aide to Rabiu Kwankwaso, confirmed the lawmaker’s death, noting he appeared healthy and attended a meeting days earlier

The late lawmaker remained loyal to Kwankwaso’s political bloc and was among Kano federal legislators who rejected defection to APC amid a wave of recent legislative deaths in the state

Kano state - Hassan Danjuma, the member representing Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has died.

The first-term legislator, elected in 2023, was initially voted into office under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) before later defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Prominent ADC Lawmaker is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

News of his death was confirmed in the early hours of Saturday through a Facebook post written in Hausa by Saifullahi Hassan, a media aide to Rabiu Kwankwaso, Premium Times reported.

Last public appearance

According to the statement, the late lawmaker had shown no signs of illness shortly before his passing.

He was said to have attended a meeting on Tuesday at Mr Kwankwaso’s residence in Abuja, where discussions centred on preparations for the forthcoming ADC State Congress.

The congress is expected to produce members of the party’s State Executive Committee.

Political journey and alliances

Danjuma remained politically aligned with Mr Kwankwaso even after shifting from the NNPP to the ADC.

He was among five federal lawmakers from Kano who refused to defect alongside Governor Abba Yusuf to the All Progressives Congress (APC), opting instead to stay within the opposition bloc loyal to Mr Kwankwaso.

Wave of losses in Kano legislature

His death adds to a growing list of recent losses within Kano’s political space.

Another Prominent Lawmaker is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: Facebook

In December, the state witnessed the deaths of two members of the Kano State House of Assembly, Aminu Sa’adu, who represented Ungoggo, and Sarki Aliyu of Kano Municipal, Vanguard reported.

Both lawmakers reportedly died within hours of each other, deepening concerns over the spate of losses in the state’s legislative community.

Kebbi House of Reps speaker dies

Recently, the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Zuru, has died in Cairo, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

Mr Zuru, widely known as Lifiddan Zuru, reportedly passed away on Monday evening, April 6, 2026, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure as one of the leading political figures in Kebbi state.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by Murtala Diri, an official of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, who shared the announcement on his verified Facebook page on behalf of the legislature.

Ex-INEC chairman Jega's wife confirmed dead

Legit.ng previously reported that Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega, wife of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, passed away. The family announced her passing in a statement issued on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Her Janaiza prayer will be held after the Zuhr prayer at 1.30 pm at the National Mosque in Abuja. The family prayed for her soul to be granted Aljannah Firdausi and asked friends, associates, and well‑wishers to remember them in prayers during this period of mourning.

Source: Legit.ng