Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf accused former Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam of plotting to remove him from office

Abdussalam resigned amid impeachment moves by the Kano State House of Assembly which were later withdrawn

Yusuf defended his exit from the NNPP and criticised internal party decisions while insisting his administration remained focused

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has accused his former deputy, Aminu Abdussalam, of allegedly plotting to remove him from office and take over leadership of the state.

The governor made the claim on Thursday while hosting a group of praise singers, known as Mawallafan Abba Gida Gida, at the Government House in Kano.

Prominent Nigerian Governor Speaks On How His Deputy Plotted Secretly To Unseat Him

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Kano governor alleges plot to remove him from office

Speaking during the gathering, Yusuf said he was yet to receive any formal resignation letter from his former deputy, insisting that his administration did nothing to warrant such a move.

“Today, the deputy governor who came with us on the same ticket is no longer with us. Nobody offended him. In fact, I have not even seen his resignation letter, what concerns me with it?

“Whatever made him act that way was an attempt to remove me and take the position, but God did not allow it,” Yusuf stated.

Resignation follows impeachment tension

The development comes after Abdussalam reportedly stepped down amid moves by the Kano State House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

However, the lawmakers later withdrew the process following his resignation, effectively ending the immediate political standoff.

Kano governor questions treatment of former deputy

Yusuf also raised concerns about the political fate of his former deputy within the Kwankwasiyya movement, suggesting he may have been sidelined despite his ambitions.

“The deputy governor who left, hoping to secure that ticket, what did he do wrong? Why not give him the ticket? Is that not a betrayal of him?” he queried.

Yusuf defends political decision and hits back at critics

The governor further addressed criticism surrounding his recent exit from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, arguing that his decision was taken in the interest of Kano residents.

He maintained that those accusing him of disloyalty had ignored internal issues within the party, including a lack of consultation with members of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

“Kwankwasiyya members were not even informed before the decision to leave the NNPP was taken, so were they betrayed or not?” he asked.

Yusuf added that efforts to resolve internal disagreements were unsuccessful, prompting his eventual departure.

“We saw the direction the party was heading and offered advice, but it was ignored. God showed us the way, and we left because we did not want to put millions of Kano residents in uncertainty,” he said.

Kano governor insists administration remains focused

Despite the political turmoil, Yusuf said his administration remains stable and focused on governance, noting that qualified individuals are already showing interest in the vacant deputy governorship position.

“We will remain here until the day God has destined for us to leave. We are grateful to Him. Now, the deputy governor is gone, and credible individuals are aspiring to the position,” he added.

The governor also criticised emerging political alignments within the movement, alleging that new entrants were being favoured over long-standing members.

“Now, the person who was once our biggest enemy and made things difficult for us during the elections, the same person Ganduje was promoting is the one they are now putting forward. Is that not a betrayal of Kwankwasiyya members?” he said.

Source: Legit.ng