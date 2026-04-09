Kano State stakeholders sent a letter to President Tinubu warning against pressuring Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to appoint a deputy under corruption investigation

The group argued that installing the embattled candidate would grant de facto immunity and undermine ongoing criminal trials in the state

The letter cautioned that political interference could damage the credibility of the APC and weaken public trust in anti-corruption efforts

A coalition of Kano state stakeholders has written an urgent letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, raising concerns over alleged attempts to influence Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s choice of deputy governor.

The group warned that the nominee under consideration faces serious corruption charges and that pressuring the governor could compromise the rule of law.

A letter addressed to President Tinubu cautioned against interference in state politics. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Twitter

The letter, signed by Habib Musa Dawanan, dated April 7, 2026, and made available to Legit.ng, described the situation as a “direct assault on the rule of law.”

The stakeholders argued that appointing the embattled candidate would grant de facto immunity and stall ongoing criminal proceedings against him.

Stakeholders warn against controversial deputy appointment

The letter singled out former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as promoting the candidate, who is reportedly a co-defendant in active corruption cases instituted by the Kano state government.

The group noted that similar allegations had forced the resignation of former Deputy Governor Aminu Abdulsalam, whose corruption cases reportedly involved billions of naira.

“They cautioned that installing another official under prosecution would undermine the credibility of both the Kano State Government and the ruling APC,” the letter said.

According to the stakeholders, such a decision could erode the Tinubu administration’s anti-corruption stance and create a perception of double standards.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s office remained the center of the controversy. Photo: ABAT,KabirYusuf,Ganduje

Source: Facebook

Political and institutional risks highlighted

The letter also warned that opposition groups were already mobilising in anticipation of future state elections.

“It appears to be a calculated attempt to secure backdoor immunity for the accused,” the stakeholders wrote, adding that the move would “ridicule the office of the governor and compromise the integrity of the legislature.”

Drawing parallels with federal corruption investigations involving figures such as Abubakar Malami and Nasir El-Rufai, the stakeholders urged President Tinubu to maintain consistency in the fight against corruption.

They called on him to allow Governor Yusuf full discretion in choosing a deputy, asserting that “the soul of governance and sanctity of institutions must remain paramount.”

The group concluded that the preservation of institutional integrity and public trust should take precedence over political maneuvering, cautioning that ignoring these warnings could have lasting consequences for both the APC and governance in Kano state.

Yusuf woos ex-Kano governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reportedly held a meeting with former governor Ibrahim Shekarau in Abuja, as part of ongoing political realignments in the state.

A source close to Shekarau described the meeting as part of wider consultations aimed at persuading the former governor to return to the APC. The APC chairman in Kano state, Umar Haruna Doguwa, was in the meeting between Yusuf and Shekarau.

Source: Legit.ng