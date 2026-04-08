Former Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Gaya's resignation letter was acknowledged by APC's Arewa Ward Chairman with immediate effect, citing personal convictions and constituent interests

The ex-federal lawmaker criticised the APC's current state, highlighting a rise in insecurity across the six geopolitical zones

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Former Kano South Senator, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Gaya’s resignation was contained in a letter dated Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The former federal lawmaker addressed his resignation letter to the APC Ward Chairman in Gaya local government area of Kano State.

Legit.ng reports that Gaya has joined a list of heavyweight political figures who have dumped the ruling APC for the opposition coalition in the ADC.

As reported by Daily Trust, Gaya said his decision followed “careful reflection and wide consultation.”

He explained that dumping the APC aligns with the best interests of his constituents and his personal convictions.

Gaya’s letter was formally acknowledged by the APC Arewa Ward Chairman, Adam A. Adam, after stating that his decision was with immediate effect.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the party for the platform it provided me and for the cooperation and camaraderie extended over the years.”

He added that:

“APC was founded on good principles, but it has now deviated. For a good eight years, APC was on track. Insecurity is now everywhere. During Buhari’s tenure, insecurity was only in the northeast; now it’s all over the country.”

Gaya disclosed that he maintains a cordial relationship with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and former deputy governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

Former senator dumps APC for ADC

Recall that former Jigawa Central Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu defected from APC to ADC, seeking inclusive politics

Nakudu announced his decision to contest for the Jigawa governorship in the 2027 elections, prioritising grassroots development.

Notable APC figures joined Nakudu's defection, intensifying political competition ahead of the upcoming elections.

Read more stories on Kano politics:

Speaker Abbas’ aide dumps APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Godfrey Gaiya, aide to Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, left the APC and joined ADC, signalling a major pre-2027 political realignment.

He has declared his intention to contest the Kaduna South Senatorial seat for greater impact.

Gaiya also emphasised public demand for welfare-focused and inclusive politics as a reason for the party switch.

Source: Legit.ng