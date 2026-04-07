Governor Dapo Abiodun has presented a ceremonial sword, referred to as the “Sword of Jagaban” (leaders of warriors and conquerors), to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to national progress at the Gateway International Airport inauguration

Upcoming inaugurations include the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge and comprehensive educational facilities in Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - On Monday, April 6, Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun, visited and thanked President Bola Tinubu for the visit to the state to commission several major infrastructure and development projects.

According to a statement posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, April 7, in Lagos, Governor Abiodun presented Tinubu with a ceremonial sword "in his esteemed capacity as the Jagaban (leader of warriors).

Governor Dapo Abiodun presents President Bola Tinubu with a ceremonial sword in recognition of his title as 'Jagaban'. Photo credit: @DapoAbiodunCON, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The governor said he urged the Nigerian leader to "continue his war on crime and criminality, anti-corruption, and particularly as he embarks on the second-term re-election," adding that he assured Tinubu that Ogun State people "are solidly behind him" ahead of the 2027 elections.

A post by Abiodun, accompanied by trending photos, can be viewed below on X.

Tinubu commissions Gateway airport, others

Recall President Tinubu, on Saturday, April 4, reassured Nigerians of his administration’s unwavering commitment to national progress, declaring that the country remains firmly on course to achieving greatness.

As reported by Vanguard, Tinubu gave the assurance during the commissioning of the Gateway International Airport in Iperu-Remo, located in Ikenne Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State, where he noted that ongoing reforms and strategic infrastructure investments are already yielding tangible results across critical sectors of the economy.

Among the projects inaugurated were two newly acquired aircraft under Gateway Air, 1,000 electric motorcycles, 80 security vehicles to enhance the state’s safety architecture, and a fleet of agricultural tractors.

Tinubu also inspected and commissioned the Nigeria Customs Service village, the Forward Operating Base (FOB), the Gateway Aviation Village, and the reconstructed Old Ibadan Road (Sapade–Ilishan Road), now renamed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expressway.

President Bola Tinubu inaugurates a new airport and key infrastructure projects in Ogun, boosting the state’s development. Photo credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

Tinubu to inaugurate Ojota-Opebi, others

Meanwhile, President Tinubu is set to inaugurate the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge in Lagos this week.

According to Channels TV on Monday, April 6, other projects to be inaugurated by the president are the Lagos State Geographic Information Service, Alausa, and the Lagos Multi-agency building, Alausa.

Tinubu will also launch the Tolu Schools Complex, Ajegunle; Maracana stadium, comprising 19 mini-football pitches; and the Lagos food logistics hub, Abijo.

The Tolu Schools Complex, which comprises 36 schools across primary, junior, and senior secondary levels, and is spread over 11.7 hectares, is expected to serve over 20,000 students.

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu announces fresh appointments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Professor Shu’aibu Shehu Aliyu as the new executive secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), succeeding Ahmed Galadima Aminu.

Aminu recently resigned to contest the 2027 Adamawa State governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng