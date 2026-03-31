A civil society organisation, the Nigeria Democratic Rights Advocacy (NDRA), has made serious allegations against the presidency ahead of the 2027 elections

The group alleged that the presidency is planning on how to hinder the ADC from participating in the 2027 elections

The NDRA says a senior northern political appointee within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) convened a meeting to strategise

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has been accused of a plot to undermine the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A civil society organisation, the Nigeria Democratic Rights Advocacy (NDRA), said ADC’s growing influence has unsettled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The CSO said this has prompted the alleged moves by the presidency to weaken the opposition party.

As reported by the Guardian, the group’s Secretary-General, Julius Aondowase, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

According to Aondowase, the group said a senior northern political appointee within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) convened a meeting on strategies to prevent the ADC from participating in the next general elections.

Aondowase alleged that the meeting, which took place in Abuja on Monday, March 30, 2025, was with Senior Advocates of Nigeria and members of the judiciary.

“We have it from reliable sources that a meeting was convened in Abuja with senior legal minds to explore options that could hinder the ADC from participating in the elections.”

The group further claimed the plot is to use legal processes to challenge the legitimacy of the ADC’s leadership under former Senate President David Mark.

“It is clear to us that there is a coordinated attempt to disqualify the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC, with the aim of weakening the party ahead of the elections.”

The NDRA warned that any attempt to undermine opposition parties would pose a threat to Nigeria’s democracy and electoral integrity.

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Recall that the ADC was urged to unite for the 2027 elections amidst significant political shifts.

Recent defections have strengthened the ADC's Senate presence ahead of the upcoming polls.

A political commentator, Olajumoke Victor, emphasised ideology and leadership for effective opposition against the ruling party.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose said the ADC would collapse if Peter Obi failed to secure its 2027 presidential ticket.

Fayose questioned 2027 political alignments, suggesting Atiku Abubakar could clinch the PDP ticket while doubting Obi’s chances of returning as a running mate.

Over 2,000 delegates attended the PDP national convention in Abuja as former governor Okezie Ikpeazu confirmed reconciliation efforts would continue.

Source: Legit.ng