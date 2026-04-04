Bola Ahmed Tinubu bowed respectfully to former President Olusegun Obasanjo during the commissioning of Gateway International Airport in Ogun State

Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned two newly acquired aircraft under Gateway Air, marking the launch of the state’s aviation programme

Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated the Ilishan–Iperu Airport Road and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expressway, boosting regional connectivity and commerce

Ogun state - A video circulating online has captured the moment President Bola Ahmed Tinubu bowed respectfully to former President Olusegun Obasanjo during the commissioning of projects at the Gateway International Airport in Ogun State.

“This is highly commendable,” a social media commentator noted, reflecting widespread approval of the gesture.

During the commissioning ceremony in Ogun State, President Tinubu lowers his head in a gesture of respect to former President Obasanjo. Photo credit: @officialABAT/Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Twitter

Tinubu arrives for one-day working visit

President Tinubu is on a one-day working visit to Ogun state, popularly known as the Gateway State. The trip focuses on commissioning and inspecting key projects aimed at infrastructure development, economic expansion, and improved service delivery.

At the heart of the visit is the commissioning of the Gateway International Airport, Iperu, a major initiative intended to position Ogun state as a prominent aviation and logistics hub in Nigeria.

Gateway Air takes flight

Within the airport complex, Tinubu is also set to commission two newly acquired aircraft under Gateway Air, marking the official launch of the state’s aviation programme.

The visit highlights the state government’s commitment to strategic investment in critical infrastructure and enhancing connectivity across the region.

Road and security infrastructure projects

The President will also commission the Ilishan–Iperu Airport Road, a vital artery linking the new aviation hub to nearby communities. This development is expected to improve accessibility and stimulate local commerce.

Further, Tinubu is scheduled to inspect the Nigeria Customs Service Village and commission the Forward Operating Base (FOB) building, strengthening border security and facilitating trade.

The visit will include the inspection and commissioning of the Gateway Aviation Village, a complementary facility designed to support the state’s growing aviation sector.

Additionally, Tinubu will officially open the reconstructed Old Ibadan Road (Sapade–Ilishan Road), which will be renamed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expressway.

This key route is expected to enhance regional connectivity and drive economic activities in Ogun state.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to social media to express their opinion about this development.

At the commissioning ceremony in Ogun state, President Tinubu greets former President Obasanjo with a respectful bow. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

@ReformerOluseun said:

"This is a personal decision. It is sincerely concerning that many here are more interested in the personal interactions of politicians than in issues of governance, the provision of basic amenities, and the security of lives and property.

"If Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not do this, how exactly would it affect the office of the President and the state of insecurity, basic amenities and governance?"

@kenwills01 said:

"What was he supposed to do? Obasanjo na Tinubu mate wey Tinubu no go bow? Na wa o"

Tinubu commended for visiting Victims in Jos

Legit.ng reported that the Middle Belt Peace Forum (MBPF) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for visiting victims of the recent attacks in Jos, Plateau state.

The president, on Thursday, April 2, postponed his official engagement in Iperu in order to visit the victims.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, April 3, the MBPF described the president's action as a "profound demonstration of empathy and responsive leadership". The forum in the statement signed by its national coordinator, Pastor Bulus Garba, in Jos, said the President’s decision to personally identify with grieving communities sends a powerful message of solidarity and reinforces public confidence in the commitment of the federal government to the protection of lives and property.

Source: Legit.ng