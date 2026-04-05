Olusegun Obasanjo was seen in a viral video playfully interacting with Seyi Tinubu during a public event in Ogun State

The moment occurred during the commissioning of the Gateway International Airport attended by President Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries

The interaction drew reactions online as many viewers focused on the relaxed and familiar exchange between both figures

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo shared a lighthearted moment with Seyi Tinubu during a high-profile event in Ogun State, as dignitaries gathered for the commissioning of key infrastructure projects.

A video circulating online showed Obasanjo engaging warmly with Seyi Tinubu at the Gateway International Airport in Iperu. In the clip, the former president appeared relaxed as he playfully touched and tugged at Seyi Tinubu’s beard.

Olusegun Obasanjo interacts with Seyi Tinubu during the Ogun airport commissioning. Photo: DapoAbiodun, SeyiTinubu

Source: Facebook

Leaders gather for major Ogun projects

The event formed part of a one-day working visit by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state, where several projects were unveiled. The airport stood out as a major initiative aimed at boosting Ogun’s position in Nigeria’s aviation and logistics network.

The gathering attracted top political figures, including Obasanjo, whose presence added significance to the ceremony. The interaction with Seyi Tinubu quickly became a talking point on social media, with many describing it as a rare display of familiarity across political generations.

In another video circulating online reported by Legit.ng, President Tinubu bowed respectfully to Obasanjo while greeting him when they met during the commissioning of projects at the Gateway International Airport in Ogun State.

During the commissioning ceremony in Ogun State, President Tinubu lowers his head in a gesture of respect to former President Obasanjo. Photo credit: @officialABAT/Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Twitter

Airport, roads, and security facilities unveiled

During the visit, the president commissioned the airport and launched two aircraft under Gateway Air, signalling the start of the state’s aviation programme. The move is expected to improve connectivity and support economic growth in the region.

Other projects included the Ilishan–Iperu road, which links surrounding communities to the airport. The president also inspected the Nigeria Customs Service Village and inaugurated a Forward Operating Base to strengthen security and trade operations.

In addition, the reconstructed Sapade–Ilishan road was officially opened and renamed in honour of the president. The project is expected to ease transportation and encourage commercial activities.

Tinubu commended for visiting Victims in Jos

Legit.ng reported that the Middle Belt Peace Forum (MBPF) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for visiting victims of the recent attacks in Jos, Plateau state.

The president, on Thursday, April 2, postponed his official engagement in Iperu in order to visit the victims.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, April 3, the MBPF described the president's action as a "profound demonstration of empathy and responsive leadership". The forum in the statement signed by its national coordinator, Pastor Bulus Garba, in Jos, said the President’s decision to personally identify with grieving communities sends a powerful message of solidarity and reinforces public confidence in the commitment of the federal government to the protection of lives and property.

Source: Legit.ng