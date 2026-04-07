Lagos State Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso denied a rift between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President Bola Tinubu

Omotoso labels reports of tension as mere speculation and imagination

He said there is no discussion of Tinubu endorsing a successor for Sanwo-Olu at the moment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, has rubbished the alleged rift between Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Omotoso described the report of an alleged rift between the Lagos state governor and President Tinubu as mere speculation.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

According to Omotoso, the reports of a frosty relationship are the products of the imagination of those spreading the rumour.

“How will a father say there is no future in his home? The President is a father to Mr Sanwo-Olu. Apart from that, most of the things that you hear are mere speculations and imaginary things that people imagine.

“The President has not told anybody that he is not pleased with Mr Sanwo-Olu. If he is not pleased with Mr Sanwo-Olu, he will not be coming to say that Mr Sanwo-Olu should host him for him to see all of the things that he conceived in those days.”

The commissioner said President Tinubu would not visit a state if he was not happy with the state governor.

He, however, noted that Tinubu, as President and Commander-in-Chief, has the right to go anywhere.

While reacting to the question if Tinubu has endorsed any candidate as Sanwo-Olu’s successor, Omotoso said:

“That is not even being discussed as far as I am concerned. Of course, social media rumours and speculations are all over the place. The question of succession would be discussed.”

How Sanwo-Olu wants to be remembered

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu reflected on leadership in an interview, sharing his experience as the number one citizen of Nigeria's economic nerve centre.

In the interview, Sanwo-Olu spoke about the first challenges he faced after being sworn in for his first term in 2019.

The governor, whose second and last tenure will end in 2027, revealed how he wants to be remembered after leaving the seat.

Read more stories on Sanwo-Olu:

What Sanwo-Olu said about Tinubu's appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated Olatunji Disu on his appointment as the acting IGP by President Tinubu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised AIG Disu's "professionalism and contributions to policing" over three decades.

Sanwo-Olu said Disu's appointment was a significant honour for Lagos state and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Source: Legit.ng