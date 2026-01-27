Governor Sanwo-Olu has been nominated for the Face of Africa Leadership Awards due to impactful governance reforms

The awards aim to spotlight African leadership and foster sustainable development discussions

The awards ceremony is set for April 2, 2026, at King's College London, attracting global leaders and dignitaries

Ikeja, Lagos State - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has accepted his nomination for the Face of Africa Leadership Awards.

The awards’ convener, Otunba Femi Salako.Salako said the international platform recognises African leaders whose governance records demonstrate impact, innovation, and people-centred development.

The organisers explained that Governor Sanwo-Olu was nominated in recognition of his administration’s reforms in infrastructure, transportation, education, and healthcare.

They mentioned Sanwo-Olu’s policies, which are aimed at positioning Lagos as a competitive global city.

Salako stated this during a courtesy visit where the governor was formally presented with the nomination.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

He disclosed that the award ceremony is scheduled to hold on April 2, 2026, at King’s College London, United Kingdom.

“The visit marked the formal presentation and acceptance of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s nomination for the Face of Africa Leadership Awards.”

The convener noted that the award selection process considers measurable outcomes, leadership style, and contributions to socio-economic growth.

According to Salako, Sanwo-Olu’s acceptance is a strong endorsement of the award’s mission to spotlight African leadership on a global stage.

The organisers said the award will also feature panel discussions, networking sessions, and recognitions across multiple leadership categories.

The Face of Africa Leadership Awards brings together public officials, business leaders, academics, and members of the African diaspora to celebrate leadership excellence and discuss pathways for sustainable development across the continent.

Governor Sanwo-Olu joins a growing list of African leaders to be honoured at the event, which is expected to attract high-profile guests from Africa, Europe, and beyond.

It will further amplify Lagos State’s visibility on the global stage.

Salako said hosting the ceremony at King’s College London will bridge African governance narratives with international audiences, investors, and policy thinkers.

