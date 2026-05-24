Nollywood actor Akintayo Faniran spoke about his romantic on-screen moments

This came shortly after his appearance on Iyabo Ojo’s recent project, Labake Olododo

Akintayo’s revelation made waves online as fans and netizens reacted

Nollywood actor and former Big Brother Africa Season 9 star, Akintayo Faniran, has spoken about his romantic scenes in movies, particularly his recent on-screen moment with actress Iyabo Ojo.

In an interview with Oyinmomo TV, Faniran was asked about the chemistry in their scene from Labake Olododo, which had sparked curiosity online.

Fans react as Tayo Faniran addresses viral scene with Iyabo Ojo. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @tayofaniran

Source: Instagram

The interviewer asked: “After that romantic scene with Iyabo Ojo in Labake Olododo, people are already asking if the chemistry was too real. You acted too convincingly to hope you’re not considering Paulo now.”

Responding, he praised Iyabo Ojo’s beauty but emphasised that their relationship was strictly professional.

“Iyabo Ojo is a beautiful woman. There’s hardly any man who won’t attest to the fact that she’s pleasing to the eye. The relationship between us is a respectful one.

Faniran also recalled a past experience working with Shaffy Bello on Tinsel, where he admitted he struggled to remain professional during an intimatte scene because her children were present.

“I was supposed to be really intimaate with her, but I wasn’t as professional as I am now. I was not comfortable because her grown children were there watching,” he said.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo had the attention of many with her bold remarks on the relevance of black magic in African storytelling.

Speaking in an interview with BBC 1Xtra about her recent movie The Return of Arinzo, Ojo addressed critics who often dismiss Nollywood productions because of their special effects.

“What do you say to people who might not take Nollywood seriously because of those special effects?” she was asked.

Responding, Ojo explained that African cinema must remain true to its roots.

“Well, it's Africa, and we have to tell our story the way it is, no matter how much we want to westernise it or modernise it. There are voodoo in Africa, and they work. So whether you like it or not or accept it, it's what we call Ayetta,” she said.

She emphasised that filmmakers cannot shy away from cultural realities, noting that showcasing elements like voodoo reflects the imagination and creativity of Nigerians.

“Sometimes it's comical, but sometimes we're being dead serious. This is what it could be,” she added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a fresh update about The Return of Arinzo, a movie by Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo at the box office, was shared on Monday, April 27, 2026.

According to the film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, Iyabo's movie has recorded N311.5 million at the cinemas.

In an appreciation message to fans and supporters, Film One wrote via its social media page,

"The Return of Arinzo grosses 311.5 Million and counting, The Return of Arinzo maintains its spot as the number one film for four consecutive weekends. Thank you, West Africa, for showing up and showing out. Your love is taking this film higher and higher!"

Reacting to her latest achievement at the cinema, Iyabo, who is currently outside the country, shared a video featuring actress Mercy Aigbe and her daughter, Priscilla.

In an appreciation message to fans and supporters, Iyabo revealed she is looking forward to seeing her movie hit half a billion, as she encouraged them to visit the nearest cinema to watch the movie.

Tayo Faniran speaks out on Iyabo Ojo romance buzz. Credit: @iyaboojofespris/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Tayo Faniran's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@The__Sekani said:

"Fvcking love this guy! The way he talks, esp speaking Yoruba."

@pikaj007 said:

"Her name is Iyabo Ojo or you add 'miss” to it in Yoruba. It’s an interview, you people should stop all this aunty stuff. If she no call her aunty now, that one too fit say she dey disrespect am. Only few people are professional in this side of the world. It is well sha. Every time, Aunty Iyabo, boda Odun, Uncle Femi, Aunty Toyin, Aunty Funke. Ko necessary jare."

@arike_20 said:

"It is the transparency for me. A lot of actors won't admit their past awkwardness on set, but him sharing that old experience with Shaffy Bello makes his current professionalism with Iyabo Ojo even more impressive. Great acting will always make people think it's real life."

@waleBernard1 said:

"I like this guy . Na down to earth guy."

Iyabo Ojo sends heartfelt message to Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo dismissed viral speculations of a feud between them following the viral drama at the latter's premiere for her movie The Return of Arinzo.

As the movie hit the cinema on Friday, April 3, 2026, Abraham was one of the celebrities in the entertainment industry who showed support for Ojo.

Abraham's direct message to her fans also caught Ojo's attention, who expressed her gratitude, referring to the actress as her sister.

Source: Legit.ng