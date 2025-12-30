Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has reflected on leadership in an interview, sharing his experience as the number one citizen of Nigeria's economic nerve centre

In the interview, Sanwo-Olu spoke about the first challenges he faced after being sworn in for his first term in 2019

The governor whose second and last tenure will end in 2027 revealed how he wants to be remembered after leaving the seat

Ikeja, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has offered rare insight into the realities of assuming office in Africa’s largest city.

The governor revealed that his first weeks in 2019 were shaped less by long-term strategy and more by urgent, on-the-ground crisis management.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state shared his experience as the number one citizen of Nigeria's economic nerve centre. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Lagos: Sanwo-Olu speaks on early challenges

In an exclusive interview with Thisday Style, the Lagos governor recalled being sworn in at the peak of the rainy season, with flooding and the notorious Apapa gridlock already paralysing the city. According to him, there was no transition period or ceremonial adjustment.

“You had to roll up your sleeves and get to work immediately,” he said, describing a period defined by emergency response, refuse evacuation, drainage clearing, and traffic control.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the early days of his administration forced a hands-on leadership style that took him out of boardrooms and onto the streets. He said this approach allowed him to understand the scale, density, and intensity of Lagos while also helping him identify key officers responsible for managing different parts of the city.

Ealy public perception was mixed - Sanwo-Olu

The governor admitted that public perception during those first weeks was mixed, with critics questioning his capacity to manage the state. However, he said the pressure pushed him toward decisive action rather than prolonged consultations, a pattern that later shaped his governing style.

Reflecting on quality of life, Sanwo-Olu said resilience and economic independence remain key indicators for him. He noted that Lagosians’ ability to absorb shocks, sustain livelihoods, and expand small businesses reflects a form of grassroots growth that goes beyond major infrastructure projects.

Sanwo-Olu: How I want to be remembered

As his tenure progresses, the governor said his ultimate hope is to be remembered as a leader who strengthened institutions, improved security, and gave people the tools to move to the next level, regardless of their background.

Governor Sanwo-Olu second and last term will end in 2027. He was first elected in 2019 and go re-elected in 2023.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state governor said his ultimate hope is to be remembered as a leader who strengthened institutions and improved security. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Sanwo-Olu rewards 177 Lagos workers

In another report, Governor Sanwo-Olu has rewarded 177 outstanding public servants with five brand new cars and a total of N165.5 million in cash.

The governor said the gesture is part of the Lagos state government’s effort to reward excellence and encourage consistency in service delivery.

The special adviser to Lagos governor on media and publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said Governor Sanwo-Olu presented the awards during the 2025 Mr. Governor’s Luncheon at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja. Akosile explained that five of the 99 senior category civil servants won brand new cars through a raffle draw. The governor’s aide added that the remaining 94 received N1 million each.

Source: Legit.ng