The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday received popular American streamer and internet personality, Kai Cenat, at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril A. Gawat, disclosed the meeting in a post on X on Wednesday. He confirmed that Cenat, who is on his second visit to Lagos, paid the governor a courtesy call and shared his experiences during his stay in the state.

Streamer’s plans for Lagos youth

Gawat explained that Cenat’s visit was linked to youth-focused initiatives. “Kai Cenat is in Lagos to follow up on some projects and initiatives he plans to execute for kids and young people in Lagos State, Nigeria,” Gawat said.

Officials of the Lagos State Government did not provide further details about Cenat’s itinerary or the specific nature of his engagements during the visit.

Global influence of Kai Cenat

Cenat is regarded as one of the most-followed streamers worldwide. He is widely known for his live-streamed content across platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, where he commands a massive global audience, particularly among young people.

Cenat’s arrival in Lagos came only weeks after another American streamer, IShowSpeed, toured the city. IShowSpeed’s visit drew large crowds and generated widespread attention on social media, highlighting the growing influence of international digital personalities in Nigeria’s entertainment and youth culture scene.

Who is Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat is an American streamer and internet personality widely recognised for his energetic live-streamed content on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

Born in New York, he rose to prominence through comedy skits, reaction videos and interactive streams that quickly attracted a global following. Cenat is considered one of the most-followed streamers in the world, with millions of fans engaging daily with his broadcasts.

His influence extends beyond entertainment, as he often collaborates with other creators and engages in youth-focused initiatives. Known for his humour and relatability, Cenat has become a leading figure in digital culture.

