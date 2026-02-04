Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Nigeria

Lagos Governor Receives American Streamer Kai Cenat Days After iShowSpeed Tour

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu welcomed American streamer Kai Cenat at the Lagos House, Marina, during the influencer’s second visit to the city
  • Cenat, one of the world’s most-followed online personalities, discussed youth-focused projects he plans to pursue in Lagos
  • His visit followed the recent tour of fellow streamer IShowSpeed, which drew huge crowds and social media attention

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday received popular American streamer and internet personality, Kai Cenat, at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril A. Gawat, disclosed the meeting in a post on X on Wednesday. He confirmed that Cenat, who is on his second visit to Lagos, paid the governor a courtesy call and shared his experiences during his stay in the state.

American streamer Kai Cenat visits Lagos to discuss youth projects.
Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu welcomes Kai Cenat at Lagos House, Marina. Photo credit: MrJags/x
Source: Twitter

Streamer’s plans for Lagos youth

Gawat explained that Cenat’s visit was linked to youth-focused initiatives. “Kai Cenat is in Lagos to follow up on some projects and initiatives he plans to execute for kids and young people in Lagos State, Nigeria,” Gawat said.

Officials of the Lagos State Government did not provide further details about Cenat’s itinerary or the specific nature of his engagements during the visit.

Global influence of Kai Cenat

Cenat is regarded as one of the most-followed streamers worldwide. He is widely known for his live-streamed content across platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, where he commands a massive global audience, particularly among young people.

Cenat’s arrival in Lagos came only weeks after another American streamer, IShowSpeed, toured the city. IShowSpeed’s visit drew large crowds and generated widespread attention on social media, highlighting the growing influence of international digital personalities in Nigeria’s entertainment and youth culture scene.

See the X post below:

Who is Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat is an American streamer and internet personality widely recognised for his energetic live-streamed content on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

Born in New York, he rose to prominence through comedy skits, reaction videos and interactive streams that quickly attracted a global following. Cenat is considered one of the most-followed streamers in the world, with millions of fans engaging daily with his broadcasts.

His influence extends beyond entertainment, as he often collaborates with other creators and engages in youth-focused initiatives. Known for his humour and relatability, Cenat has become a leading figure in digital culture.

Popular Twitch and YouTube star Kai Cenat strengthens ties with Lagos youth.
Kai Cenat engages Lagos State officials on initiatives for young people. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/x
Source: Facebook

US streamer Kai Cenat updates Nigerians on Makoko school

Legit.ng earlier reported that Popular American livestreamer, Kai Cenat, has shared more up-to-date information about the school he is building for children in Makoko slum.

Recall that in March 2024, Kai Cenat was in Nigeria and he paid a visit to the Makoko slum, including the school in the floating community.

However, the deplorable condition of the school had the American streamer donating $2800 and also vowing to build a school. Kai Cenat did not stop at pledging, he also made an announcement in 2024 after construction started for the school.

