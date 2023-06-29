Lagos politics took a new dawn as President Bola Tinubu meets with his three successors since he left the governor's office in the state in 2007.

Joining Tinubu at a reception organized for the President is former Governor Babajide Fashola, who recently completed eight years as a minister under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also at the reception are former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and the current governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a tweet by Jubril Gawat, the former aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu, President Tinubu expressed gladness to see Ambode at the event, commending the former governor for showing up.

He said:

“I am glad to see Ambode, Thank you, Akin .... Very Good”

See the tweet here:

Ambode was the governor of Lagos State between 2015 and 2019 but could not secure the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his second-term ambition.

He was said to have fallen apart with Tinubu and the leadership of the APC in Lagos while in office as governor and this led to the endorsement of Sanwo-Olu by the party leaders in the build-up to the 2019 elections when Sanwo-Olu was first elected.

The event is the first public outing where President Tinubu, Ambode, and Fashola would be seen together and exchange handshakes since 2019 when he was voted out of office.

See the video of their pleasantries here:

Source: Legit.ng