Former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose said the ADC would collapse if Peter Obi failed to secure its 2027 presidential ticket

Fayose questioned 2027 political alignments, suggesting Atiku Abubakar could clinch the PDP ticket while doubting Obi’s chances of returning as a running mate

Over 2,000 delegates attended the PDP national convention in Abuja as former governor Okezie Ikpeazu confirmed reconciliation efforts would continue

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has predicted a bleak future for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

His prediction was contingent on Peter Obi not securing the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"How ADC Will End," Fayose Releases Fresh Prediction Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

Speaking to Channels Television on the sidelines of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention in Abuja, Fayose described Obi as a strong political figure but expressed doubts about the party’s prospects without him.

“If Obi is not on the ballot of ADC, that is the end of ADC. It looks like that now that Obi will not (be on the ballot),” Fayose said.

Doubts over 2027 political permutations

Fayose noted that while Obi played a significant role in the 2023 elections, the same momentum may not carry into the next electoral cycle, Channels Television reported.

He also raised questions about shifting alliances within the political space, referencing key figures in the opposition.

“Today, Kwankwaso has returned to the party. Atiku will get the ticket. Will Obi go back to be a vice presidential candidate?” he asked.

The former governor further dismissed suggestions that Obi could return to the Labour Party.

“That is impossible; there is a wedge everywhere. Obi is a good, fantastic guy, but to become president at this time is difficult,” he added.

Obi’s political trajectory in focus

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections after leaving the PDP in 2022.

He finished behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also ahead in the race.

Reflecting on Obi’s 2023 performance, Fayose argued that his influence was more personal than party-driven.

“PDP is not Obi. Obi did not ride on the strength of his party. If Obi goes to Accord now, he will make some impact more than ADC. We are talking about a person,” he said.

PDP convention draws thousands of delegates

The remarks came as the PDP held its national convention in Abuja, with more than 2,000 delegates from across the country in attendance.

"How ADC Will End," Fayose Releases Fresh Prediction Ahead of 2027

Source: Getty Images

The event, organised by the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led caretaker committee, took place at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Delegates, dressed in party colours and insignia, were seen undergoing accreditation while security personnel maintained order at the venue.

Reconciliation efforts continue amid party crisis

Chairman of the convention planning committee and former Abia state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said over 2,500 delegates were expected to participate.

He also confirmed that reconciliation efforts would continue despite the absence of some party leaders, as the PDP seeks to resolve its internal disputes ahead of future elections.

Fayose slams Fubara’s conduct toward Wike

Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has criticised Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, over his conduct within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose draws comparisons between Fubara’s political posture and that of Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu under President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng