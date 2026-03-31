Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and an ex-governor of Kano State, recently dumped the party and joined the coalition adopted party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC). However, three things have been identified as reasons the move could eventually favour President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso's defection came weeks after his political son and current governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, dumped the former minister's camp and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a move the Kwankwasiyya Movement has described as betrayal, but the governor insisted on the need to align with the central government.

Why Rabiu Kwankwaso's defection could help President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

The coalition movement, which adopted the ADC as its political platform, was started by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The former vice president has been at the forefront of the campaign to stop the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu and the APC at the centre.

However, the party has been urged to maintain a united front if it is willing to actualise its aim in the 2027 presidential election. Olajumoke Victor, a political analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, noted can only help the ADC if the party stay united.

His comment reads:

" This could strengthen the party, especially if it succeeds in building a united front with other opposition groups."

At the same time, three things that have been identified as reasons Kwankwaso's defection could favour Tinubu are listed below:

Further Fragmentation of the Opposition Vote

Kwankwaso’s defection to the ADC risks splitting opposition votes across multiple platforms, weakening any unified challenge against Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 Nigerian general elections.

This is due to the fact that Kwankwaso was not ready to surrender his presidential ambition. This is one of the reasons he did not join the APC when the ruling party approached him and why he did not align with Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Unfortunately, Atiku and Obi are in ADC and have shown that they are not dropping their ambition either.

Disruption of Coalition Efforts

His move could derail attempts to build a broad opposition alliance, creating distrust among key figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, and making consensus around a single candidate more difficult.

This is due to the fact that consensus is achievable where the bigwigs are willing to let go of their egos and support another candidate in an election. However, the case of the ADC appeared different as Kwankwaso, Atiku and Obi are not ready to bow down.

Potential Internal Crisis Within ADC

Kwankwaso’s entry could trigger internal wrangling within the ADC over control, tickets, and party direction, weakening the party’s effectiveness and making it less capable of mounting a serious challenge, an outcome that ultimately favours the APC.

This is due to the fact that Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso will continue to jostle for the ADC's control, tickets and party direction to actualise their presidential ambition in the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng