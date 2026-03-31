Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar rejected claims that he planned to withdraw from active politics

His aide, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu, described the reports as false and deliberately misleading

Shaibu said no meeting was held with African Democratic Congress stakeholders and alleged a coordinated disinformation campaign

FCT, Abuja - The camp of Atiku Abubakar has rejected reports suggesting he plans to withdraw from active politics, describing the claim as false and deliberately misleading.

In a statement issued in Abuja, his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, and cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 31, insisted that the reports were entirely fabricated.

Phrank Shaibu, Atiku’s aide, rejects claims that he is withdrawing from politics. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Getty Images

“Let it be stated without ambiguity: this claim is a lie, pure, calculated, and deliberately engineered to deceive,” the statement read.

No meeting held with ADC stakeholders

Shaibu clarified that the former vice-president had not convened any meeting with stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress at the national level to discuss stepping aside from politics.

According to him, Atiku’s only recent political engagement was with stakeholders in Adamawa state, dismissing any contrary claims as baseless.

“At no time has the Waziri Adamawa held any such meeting with ADC stakeholders at the national level. His only recent engagement was with stakeholders in Adamawa State,” he said.

He added that a decision of such magnitude would not be communicated through unofficial channels.

“A matter as grave and consequential as withdrawing from active politics is not, and will never be communicated through anonymous leaks, street-corner gossip, or faceless propaganda,” the statement noted.

Allegations of coordinated disinformation campaign

The aide further alleged that the reports were part of a broader effort to weaken the party and mislead the public at a critical political moment.

“What is unfolding is not idle rumour, it is a coordinated disinformation campaign designed to create confusion, dampen the rising momentum within the ADC, and mislead Nigerians at a critical moment,” Shaibu stated.

He maintained that the narrative was targeted and intentional, aimed at disrupting emerging political alignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku described as central figure in 2027 permutations

Shaibu argued that Atiku remains a key figure in ongoing political calculations, claiming that alliances and discussions across the country increasingly revolve around him.

“Across the political landscape today, one inconvenient truth continues to assert itself: conversations, speculations, alignments, real or imagined, are not scattering randomly. They are converging,” he said.

He added that the former vice-president’s influence continues to grow despite attempts to undermine it.

Phrank Shaibu insists that Atiku is not resigning from active politics. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

“By the force of consistency, national reach, and an unwavering commitment to coalition-building, His Excellency has emerged as the centre of gravity in the unfolding 2027 political equation,” the statement added.

Supporters urged to ignore ‘propaganda’

The statement concluded with a call on supporters and party members to disregard the reports and remain focused on what it described as a broader national objective.

“We urge supporters of Atiku Abubakar, members of the ADC, and all well-meaning Nigerians to disregard this propaganda in its entirety and remain steadfast in the collective mission to rebuild our nation,” Shaibu said.

Kwankwaso meets Atiku

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), had paid a courtesy visit to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, amid the rumour that the former was planning to dump his party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former vice president announced the meeting on his social media page on Saturday, March 28, saying he hosted Kwankwaso, who also doubled as the former governor of Kano state, at his residence in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng